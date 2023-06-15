After the capsizing of a ship with probably several hundred migrants on board, questions remain unanswered. According to the Greek Coast Guard, the migrants are said to have initially rejected the offer of help because they really wanted to get to Italy.

Nfter one of the worst shipwrecks in Greek history, the interim government in Athens ordered three days of national mourning. Meanwhile, the Greek Coast Guard has launched an investigation into the tragedy, which may have killed several hundred people. On Wednesday night, a fishing boat apparently coming from Libya capsized and sank off the southwest coast of the Peloponnese. There is evidence that 78 people lost their lives and 104 were saved. Some survivors were hospitalized with hypothermia, while others were initially treated and housed in a warehouse in the coastal city of Kalamata.

It is unclear how many people were on the sunken ship in total. The International Organization for Migration was quoted on Wednesday as saying that there were up to 400 people on board. The exact number of victims will probably never be determined, especially since the cutter sank in one of the deepest places in the Mediterranean and salvaging the wreck would therefore be very expensive.