D.he establishment of an “independent commission of inquiry” is calling for relatives of the victims and survivors of the terrorist attack on February 19, 2020, in which nine people with a migration background were killed in Hanau. Armin Kurtovic from the “February 19th Initiative” announced that it should investigate the events surrounding the attack independently of the Hessian state government and prepare a final public report. The commission should be made up of experts in criminology and forensics, criminal and public law, representatives of the public prosecutor’s office and the media. Politicians should also be represented, but no people from Hessen.

The relatives want to know how it was with the granting and extension of the gun license of the assassin. They would like to find out which coordination gaps there were between the Hessian authorities and how the night of the crime went exactly. They demand an exact reconstruction of the course of events and the police operations.

Questions about releasing the corpses

Among other things, questions are asked about how victims and relatives were dealt with on the night of the crime and about possible technical and organizational failures. These include the inability to reach the police on the emergency number 110, the blocking of the emergency exit at the crime scene in Kesselstadt, procedures for the autopsy and the release of the corpses.

The competent Hessian authorities are accused of refusing “any serious clarification” of errors and inadequacies during and after the crime. The behavior of the Hessian state government borders on “cover-up”, it says in a letter from the initiative. It is therefore essential that experts and institutions that have no relationship with the state government of Hesse come to terms with the terrorist attack.