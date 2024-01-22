We are in a time in which PlayStation has become a more permissive company, and that has been seen when launching movies and series of its largest franchises, we already saw that with The Last of Us and Gran Turismo last year, with adaptations very well accepted. On the other hand, their games have also found another place to be sold, since some of the important exclusives are already in the PCand it seems that this latest plan is not going to stop at this 2024.

According to some leaks from a studio employee Nixxeswe will see in the coming months PS5 exclusives reach places like Steamsomething that if you thought about it was logical, since there are titles that still need to be added, such as the next installment of uncharted or even the prequel Ratchet and Clank of PS5. Although if we focus on Nixxes specifically, it is possible that we see something carried by them, but we should not wait for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, since it's very new, so we'll probably see it in 2025.

From what is shown in the forums of 4Chan, sony has plans for big releases for this year on the computer, among them is The Last of Us Part II: Remastered, Ghost of Tsushima, Demon Souls And till Gran Turismo 7, all in their definitive versions that we know well. For its part, a game that we already have confirmed for this year is Horizon Forbidden Westthis with the addition of the DLC of Burning Shoressummed up as the complete edition that will even arrive physically on two discs for PS5.

But that is not all, since also sony I would be planning to add inFAMOUS Second Son with its interquel that arrived some time later. Something that has managed to disappoint people within the leak is that there is no trace of highly requested games like Bloodborne and its expected performance at 60 FPS; this also goes for God of War Ragnaroka game that has been on the market for more than a year and it should make sense for it to arrive, since the first installment of 2018 is available to everyone on the platform Steam.

We will have to keep an eye on new announcements, such as future State of Play.

Via: Dexerto

Editor's note: It is obvious that they must somehow fill the empty spaces, because at least this year they have not presented anything exclusive from Sony itself, they only have third-party projects that they paid for such as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Rise of the Ronin. Beyond that, a good PlayStation conference is expected.