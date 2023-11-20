The head-on crash between his car and the one in which an entire family was traveling was fatal for 26-year-old Gianluca Lombardo

He was called Gianluca Lombardo the young man aged just 26 who lost his life yesterday evening, Sunday 19 November, in a tragic road accident in Sicily. The crash of his car into another car, in which an entire family was travelling, was fatal.

Bloody Sunday on the streets of Sicilywith a terrible road accident which unfortunately caused a very young victim.

The accident occurred due to causes currently under investigation Porto Empedoclein the province of Agrigento, near the Marinella lido.

The impact front involved two cars, both of which ended up destroyed.

In one, a Fiat Seicento, he was traveling alone 26 years old Gianluca Lombardo. His body was thrown out of the cockpit and the rescuers were unable to do anything for him, except to note the death.

On the other hand, a Dacia Duster was traveling an entire family. A man, his wife and their three children.

The driver was seriously injured wound and after the crash he had a heart attack. Medical rescuers resuscitated him and rushed him to the San Giovanni di Dio hospital in Agrigento.

There woman hey childrenFortunately, they only suffered minor trauma and abrasions.

Condolences for the death of Gianluca Lombardo

There are so many condolence messages appeared on social media in the last few hours. Everyone is in disbelief and shocked by a huge tragedy, which put an end to the life of a very young boy, known and well-liked by everyone in the city.

The world has been so cruel to you, life so unfair that I can’t believe it. You were everyone’s friend, you had a big heart, too big, even with those who didn’t deserve it. You had a life ahead of you, many projects that you wanted to realize with your own effort, without asking anyone for anything. You had a good soul, I want to remember you like this forever.

This is one of many messages left on social media in memory of the 26-year-oldwhich was also remembered by the municipal administration: