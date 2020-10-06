The Chinese company Realme is all set to compete in the Indian market, and after the smartphone segment, it is now going to launch many products in the home security and entertainment segment as well. In this episode, Realme 7 October i.e. tomorrow Realme 7i smartphone as well as Realme Smart Cam 360, Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Realme 100W Soundbar (Realme 100W Soundbar ), 20,000 mAh Power Bank, Realme Buds Air Pro and Buds Wireless.

This is the first time Realme is launching so many products on a single day. Keeping in mind the demand of people in the festive season, Realme is preparing to enter the market. The prices of all these Reality products will be revealed on October 7 at 12:30 pm. We have also told you about the Realme 7i smartphones and earbuds before, today let us tell you about the Realme Smart Cam, Soundbar, Power Bank and Electric toothbrush.

Also read- This designer is earning crores by creating stylish icons for iPhone

What is special about Realme Smart Cam 360?

The Reality 360 degree smart camera being launched for home security supports 1080 pixels full HD video recording. Along with this, this security camera also has features such as wide dynamic range and 3D noise cancellation algorithm, which improves image quality. This camera can capture all the activity happening around it and also has a night vision mode, with the help of which it can record clear video even in mild darkness. The price of Reality Smartcam 360 will be revealed tomorrow i.e. on October 7.

Also read- Sony’s Dhansoo TV launched in India, will be surprised to know the price

Reality’s new toothbrush is special in many ways

How is Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush different?

Realme is also launching the N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush on October 7, which is quite different from the M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush launched last month. The company claims that this toothbrush has a 20,000 revolutions per minute high frequency motor, which is extremely powerful for the user. Also, this toothbrush also has anti bacterial bristles. Realme has also improved the design of this new toothbrush. The curtain will rise tomorrow from the price of these new products of the company.

read this also- Lumiford launches 3 earphones with better sound quality

Reality sound bar claims better sound quality

Highlights of Realme 100W Soundbar

Reality soundbar system is also going to be launched on October 7 along with other products, which is 100 Watt. It is believed that along with the soundbar, Realme can also launch Smart TV. However, the company has not made any announcement about it. The Reality 100 W soundbar is equipped with 4 speakers and a subwoofer, which claims superior sound quality. You will know about the price of this sound bar and availability in the Indian market tomorrow.

read this also- Smartphones, Dhansu are features in less than 10 thousand rupees

Power is tremendous in this new power bank of Reality

Is there anything new in Realme 20,000mAh Power Bank 2?

PowerBank is also going to launch in Realme’s October 7 mega launch event with smartphones, earbuds, smart cams, sound bars and many other electronic products. This 20,000 mAh power bank will come with black and yellow color options, which will be available for sale along with the already existing Realme 10,000 mAh power bank. This power bank also has 2 USB ports and a USB Type-C port, which can charge every type of smartphone except iPhone. Tomorrow the price of this power bank will be revealed.