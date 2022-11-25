With a tender and funny video on social media, Beatrice Valli reveals to her husband Marco Fantini that they will soon have another girl

Well yes, what jokingly was Marco Fantini’s nightmare finally materialized. His wife, the beautiful one Beatrice Valli, is about to give him another girl. She is the third daughter for what is one of the most numerous and loved couples in the world of Italian entertainment. To announce the color of the bow, a very funny video published by the two former faces of Men and Women on social networks.

Beatrice and Marco’s family as everyone knows it is about to expand further. She, former face of Men and Women and very popular influencer on social media, before meeting the love of her life, Marco Fantini, was already a mother of a child, Alexanderborn from the previous relationship with the footballer Nicolas Bovi.

Then in the program hosted by Maria De Filippi she met Marco and her life was never the same. She finally has found the love of your life and with him she raised a very large and beautiful family.

The two got married last May, after they had already opened their hearts to two girls, Azure And White.

In recent months, the pages of gossip magazines have been filled again with the names and photos of Beatrice and Marco. What were only rumors about an alleged pregnancy were eventually confirmed by the Influencer herself, who had confirmed on social media that she was pregnant for the fourth time and to expect the third child from Fantini.

Soon in SIX. This time it’s not the lactose’s fault. We were just waiting for the right moment to tell you, waiting for everything to go just the way it was supposed to. (…) We have started this new journey… not in the best way but it will surely have its happy ending, I’m sure… we have always believed in it!

Beatrice Valli reveals the sex of the baby

Yesterday, again on the social profiles of Beatrice Valli and Marco Fantini, he appeared yet another wonderful postwhich this time served to reveal the color that the bow will have.

The clip shows the two ironize and joking about whether it was a boy or a girl, with the next new dad wanting to finally have a boy.

Well, that wish, for now, will remain that way. Because among the many balloons and festoons you can see gods appearing pink socksa clear indication that confirms the forthcoming arrival at the “Vallini” house of the third girl.