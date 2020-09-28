According to a note from the Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) dated September 23, France had 3.3 million people in self-employment at the end of 2018. Among them were 400,000 agricultural workers. According to INSEE, “one in two non-salaried agricultural workers withdraws less than 1,230 euros per month from their activity” in 2018. But it is already certain that this income will be lower in 2020 due to the sharp drop in cereal yields and the summer drought which reduced the production of fodder for livestock and therefore increased the cost price of each liter of milk as well as of each kilo of meat in herbivore farms. INSEE does not specify it, but this average monthly income of € 1,230 per worker in 2018 does not only remunerate the work of the farmer. It is also supposed to remunerate the operating capital such as cows, livestock buildings, agricultural equipment including at least one tractor, land when you own your farm.

€ 540 average monthly income for micro-entrepreneurs

In its preamble, the INSEE note N ° 1.817, also tells us that “outside the agricultural sector, 37% of the self-employed are micro-entrepreneurs (…) In 2018, the traditional self-employed in the non-agricultural sectors received on average 3 820 euros per month, while the average income of micro-entrepreneurs is only 540 euros ”. Further on, in the study, we learn that “traditional self-employed persons represented 1.8 million people at the end of 2018, of which 56% are individual entrepreneurs and 44% majority managers of companies”. In this study, INSEE reported an average monthly income of € 9,220 for doctors and dentists, € 8,750 for lawyers and accountants, and € 6,930 for pharmacists. But we fall to monthly incomes of between 1,450 and 1,730 € for professions such as independent taxi drivers and recreational artistic professions. We fall to € 1,290 on average in the retail sector. Here again, we will be far from reaching these figures in many professions disrupted by the coronavirus in this year 2020.

But back to micro-entrepreneurs. INSEE tells us that at the end of 2018 some “1.1 million micro-entrepreneurs were economically active (…) Their number rose sharply again in 2018 (+ 14.3%), in particular due to the doubling, at 1 er January, turnover ceilings giving rise to this status. The share of micro-entrepreneurs is increasing in almost all sectors, peaking at 98% in home delivery and urban courier activities. It is also over 70% in non-store retail trade and in certain personal services (personal care, repair of goods). Micro-entrepreneurs are, on the contrary, absent from sectors especially composed of regulated professions that do not give rise to this status (lawyers, nurses, doctors, etc.) ”.

A status inspired by Macron and given to Sarkozy in 2008

But how do you live with an average income of 540 € per month when you are a self-employed person? Failing to specify it, the Institute indicates that it “can be a question of an auxiliary activity, three micro-entrepreneurs out of ten also occupying a job of employee”. This also means that seven out of ten have only this average income. It should be recalled here that the status of autoentrepreneur was set up via the Economic Modernization Law (LME) voted in 2008 by right-wing deputies and senators under the presidency of Nicolas Sarkozy with François Fillon as prime minister. At the time, the Minister of Labor was none other than Xavier Bertrand, current president of the Hauts de France region and candidate seeking nomination for the presidential election of 2022.

As in the story of the Musketeers told in the novel by Alexandre Dumas, the three characters at the origin of this law were actually four. The fourth, final editor of the report of the “Attali Commission”, set up by Nicolas Sarkozy in the fall of 2007, was none other than the thirty-year-old enarque Emmanuel Macron. From start to finish, he played “more liberal than me, you die” in writing this report. Of course, he was forced to wait until he was elected President of the Republic to “reduce the cost of labor for all companies by transferring part of social contributions to the Generalized Social Contribution (CSG) and VAT”, like the already proposed his report on page 17.

A report too little read by journalists, but to reread by 2 022

But the status of autoentrepreneur contained in the 2008 LME does indeed derive from the suggestion that the rapporteur Macron wrote on pages 129 and 130 of his report in these terms: “In order to allow project leaders in neighborhoods to set up their business (local trade, high-tech agency) it is proposed to develop support associations for micro-entrepreneurs, in particular in charge of supporting banks and specialized institutions for obtaining microfinance ”.

It is therefore on a suggestion of rapporteur Macron that right-wing parliamentarians created and voted for the status of autoentrepreneur, which today leaves them with a monthly income less than half of the minimum wage. And one can wonder how the remuneration of pharmacists and other regulated professions would have evolved if the “fundamental decision 14” that Macron proposed to apply to them on page 17 of his report had been retained. It consisted of two lines worded as follows: “Open the regulated professions very widely to competition without harming the quality of the services provided”. Since then, we know that it has served in particular to make taxi drivers more precarious and some other professions. It is estimated that 18,000 taxi drivers and 20,000 VTCs now operate around Paris while activity is in significant decline due in particular to the decline in tourism this year.

Gerard Le Puill