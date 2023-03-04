The closure of the eShop in its versions of Nintendo 3DS and Wii U is getting closer and with this players will lose access to many games, including 75% of those belonging to Pokémon.

That’s what a new analysis by Phil Salvador of the Video Game History Foundation revealed. He took advantage of his Twitter account to share the results of his investigation. It is a matter of a few weeks for this situation to appear.

In this way the remaining 25% of the titles of the pocket monsters will be playable on the current Nintendo console, the Nintendo Switch. They are usually the most modern games.

Those are the cases of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Pokémon Sword & Shield and so. Likewise, those of Nintendo Switch Online, such as Pokemon Stadium and its sequel, and Pokemon TCG; when the latter comes out it will go from 25 to 26%.

As for the Pokémon games whose access will be lost due to the closure of the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShop, we are talking about Pokemon Red & Blue & Yellow, Pokemon Gold & Silver, Pokemon X & Y and Pokemon Sun & Moon.

The same applies to detective pikachudeliveries of Pokemon Mystery Dungeon and other derivatives of the franchise. It is very possible that the classic games will return and all thanks to the Nintendo Switch Online service in the future.

Happy #PokemonDay! Pokémon is one of the biggest franchises in gaming, but did you know that once Nintendo closes the 3DS and Wii U eShops next month, 74% of all Pokémon games released in the US will be commercially unavailable in any form? It’s true! pic.twitter.com/54NZTW61BP — Phil Salvador (@itstheshadsy) February 27, 2023

When does the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShop close?

The eShop for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U will close on March 27, 2023, thus denying access not only to various Pokémon games but also to other Nintendo franchises.

Likewise, software from other companies. Unfortunately, many of these games do not have physical counterparts. That is, they are not available in the form of cartridges. For the Video Game History Foundation that is a very serious problem.

All because this foundation fights for the preservation of video games, and in the case of those that are only digital, this situation is very problematic.

Although some of them could be relaunched on Nintendo Switch, there are cases in which some of their creators have already disappeared.

In other cases there are rights issues or the studios don’t have the resources to adapt their titles to Switch. It is a matter that for some is complicated.

In addition to Pokémon we have more video game information at EarthGamer.