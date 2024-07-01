Now pay attention, because naturally from here on out we will have to talk about the last boss of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. If you don’t want to have any spoilers, don’t read any further and live happily.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree can be ruthless , since progressing through the Land of Shadow is not exactly a walk in health. Anyway, it seems that many did not like the final battle , despite having surpassed it. They simply consider it “unfunny” and “unbalanced”.

Problems

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree seems to have been very well received, despite the discussions about the difficulty, as you can also read in our review. However, there is no shortage of criticism even from those who have finished it. In particular Radahn, Consort of Miquella, the final boss, left a bad taste in more than someone’s mouth.

The discussion arose from Let Me Solo Her’s post on the difficulty of the same. The hero who defeated Malenia countless times had more than a few difficulties with Radhan and, despite having beaten him, seems not to have appreciated him much. The problem is that it is considered unbalanced, between excessive combos and having to beat it without making any mistakes:

“He’s not a fun boss. The Consort is simply a mess. The leeway given to the player to execute his actions is incredibly small. I doubt I’ll ever go back to him in a new game.”

“The Consort is the only time in history I actually changed my build. And not because it was hard, but because it wasn’t fun.” According to some, it is its second phase that is truly problematic:

“The second phase is probably one of the worst things FromSoftware has made in a long time. Saying it can be defeated doesn’t make it a fun boss.”

“He’s the worst boss they’ve ever designed. He’s atrocious and boring to fight. The first phase is fine, and if they had just made subtle additions to the second one it would have been fantastic. But they didn’t.”

For some, the problem is the readability of his moves: “Radahn is visually a big AoE mess so poorly balanced even at level 20 Scadutree, I’m surprised it’s actually something FromSoftware designed.”

And you? Did you beat Radahn?