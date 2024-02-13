Hundreds of thousands of low-income Dutch people are at risk of experiencing financial problems in the next ten years due to the transition to electric driving. They often live in rural areas and drive an above-average number of car kilometers, according to a new study by TNO.
David Briem
Latest update:
12:28
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#people #income #car #encounter #problems #due #climate #measures #TNO #predicts
Leave a Reply