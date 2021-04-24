Sunday, April 25, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Many people think that stretching helps muscle exercises, even if it is not, says the physiotherapist – These six movements work better

by admin
April 24, 2021
in World
0

Many fitness enthusiasts stretch and soften their tense muscles. According to sports physiotherapist Sampsa Kauto, stretching is usually not helpful because a tense muscle needs strength and movement.

For subscribers

In dynamic stretching, muscles move, stretch and strengthen, says sports physiotherapist and personal trainer Sampsa Kautto.­Picture: Rio Gandara / HS

Anna Sievinen HS

7/24/2019 2:00 AM | Updated 13:25

Need some good reading? HS compiled welfare stories for the digital Power for Everyday specialty magazine. This story was originally published in July 2019.

Do you feel your hind legs tight? And the calves are stuck again?

Many try to solve the problem by stretching. That is, nothing but to sit on the floor, legs straight and weight on them.

Topics related to the article

.
#people #stretching #helps #muscle #exercises #physiotherapist #movements #work

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Moukhabat wins the title of "Nad Al Sheba Bikes" for women

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.