Many people think that stretching helps muscle exercises, even if it is not, says the physiotherapist – These six movements work better

Many fitness enthusiasts stretch and soften their tense muscles. According to sports physiotherapist Sampsa Kauto, stretching is usually not helpful because a tense muscle needs strength and movement.

In dynamic stretching, muscles move, stretch and strengthen, says sports physiotherapist and personal trainer Sampsa Kautto.­

Anna Sievinen HS

7/24/2019 2:00 AM | Updated 13:25

Do you feel your hind legs tight? And the calves are stuck again?

Many try to solve the problem by stretching. That is, nothing but to sit on the floor, legs straight and weight on them.