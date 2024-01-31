The feeling as if there is always sand in your eyes. As if your eyes are damaged. As if you have to blink all the time. Everyone has that sometimes, after a bad night of sleep or a struggle with a deadline. But some people always suffer from dry eyes. And then really painful. They sleep poorly, feel gloomy, prefer to stay at home and cannot concentrate for long.

“About 9 percent of Dutch people have to deal with this. In Asia the percentage is even higher,” says Morten Magnø in the lounge of his trendy hotel in Groningen. He is in the Netherlands for a brief moment, a lightning visit, to defend his dissertation at the State University. “A very official ceremony,” he notes. “Much more formal than in Norway. Everyone in suits, all professors in gowns…”

Magnø did his entire PhD research from Norway. “Everything remotely”. he says. “That was because my research largely coincided with the corona pandemic. But I didn't have to be in Groningen either: one of my supervisors is the Norwegian ophthalmologist Tor Utheim, from the university hospital in Oslo. And I did not work with patients myself, but with a huge database: Lifelines.” This is a long-term project in the Northern Netherlands, one of the largest of its kind, in which more than 167,000 people have voluntarily shared health data since 2006. This concerns completed questionnaires, but also blood and urine samples.

The fact that he ended up in Groningen is actually a coincidence, says Magnø: “I studied medicine in Oslo and did an extra year of research. A project in Boston, about cells in the ocular surface. My supervisor met a dry eye specialist from Groningen, Jelle Vehof, at a conference. That made me enthusiastic about further research in this field. They had room for a PhD candidate in Groningen.”

People who make the difference

Was ophthalmology a conscious choice for him? “No, haha!”, responds Magnø. “I find everything interesting. I am curious by nature. I want to help people – and I want to understand people. Medicine was a good fit for that. But within medicine… A friend of mine did an eye exam and said: this supervisor would suit you, and this department would suit you. And that turned out to be true. Sometimes it is individual people who make the difference.”

Thanks to Jelle Vehof, dry eyes have been included in Lifelines' questionnaires since 2017, says Magnø. People indicate whether they have ever been diagnosed with 'dry eyes', and also how often they suffer from it. “Thanks to this addition, we can now conduct research into the links between dry eyes and the other health and well-being aspects that were already asked about.”

Everyone suffers from dry eyes sometimes, but according to Magnø you can objectively determine whether someone meets the diagnosis: “There are different criteria. The first is the speed at which the fatty layer that floats on your tear fluid, which prevents tear fluid from evaporating, will burst after you blink. In healthy people, that fat layer remains intact for at least ten seconds after blinking. This takes much shorter time for people with dry eyes. Nowadays we can measure this with a light device, without having to drop a fluorescent substance into the eye, for example.”

A second criterion is the amount of tear fluid you produce. “You can measure this by hanging a piece of filter paper in the corner of your eye and seeing how wet it becomes in five minutes. Healthy people produce about 20 milliliters during that time; people with dry eyes less than 10. We can also measure how many salts are in the tear fluid and to what extent the cornea is damaged. In people with dry eyes you see tiny sores.”

There is no clear explanation for why people suffer from this, says Magnø. “We already knew that women and the elderly suffer from dry eyes more often. There is also a link with autoimmune diseases and diabetes. In any case, the condition is multifactorial and very heterogeneous. Every patient is different. I personally investigated correlations with alcohol and caffeine use, water intake, diet, sleep and the amount of sedentary work. We found a significant relationship with sleep and sedentary work. But not necessarily a causal relationship. Half of people with dry eyes sleep poorly. But what is cause and what is effect? We think it works both ways. That the two are closely intertwined and reinforce each other.”

A link with screen usage

Magnø suspects that there is a link with screen use, which may explain why dry eyes are associated with a lot of sitting. “When people look at a screen, they blink less than normal. Also when they squint, for example because they are concentrating, because the light is poor or because they need different glasses.”

The question is of course: can anything be done about it? Magnø: “Because there are so many factors involved and the causality is not clear, you have to address as many factors as possible. For example, look carefully at screen use, lighting, your glasses or lenses, air conditioning – and there are good eye drops. So I advise people: seek professional help. For example, at a specialized clinic.

“And I say to general practitioners and ophthalmologists: look more broadly at the patient in front of you. They come to you with dry eyes, but also ask about sleeping. To other lifestyle factors, such as screen use. And to general health. See where you can make a difference, in a broad sense. Poor sleep is in turn correlated with cardiovascular disease and neurodegenerative disorders. It doesn't matter in which direction the causality runs: you have to do something about it.”

Who is Morten Magnø?

1996 “Pastas, risotto. I did that when I was twelve. And carrot cake, with a layer of cream cheese on top.” Walking in fields and forests. “With my wife Emily, who I met in Boston.” Virginia Woolf, in the statements to his dissertation. But he replaced the “I am…” with “Dry eye disease is…” (“…not one and simple, but complex and many.”)