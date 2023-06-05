The cell phone market is very diverse today, since practically every person has one of these devices in their pocket due to its utilities. Within this market, the predominant brand is iphonewhich little by little is filling up with more users because some have been disappointed in Android.

As discussed in a new report, between 10 and 15 percent longtime users of Android They have decided to move on to the competition, and that could be because the apple can generate a little more confidence in them. And although security is also a reason, it seems that fashions and trends are also included.

In this report, a general survey of customers has also been carried out, and the vast majority mention that they have moved for accessibility reasons and that their previous phones have not worked for them as they want. On the other hand, there are special functions of iOS that many want to use and that is why they have not thought before buying one.

In addition, at present the models of good power in Android are really tall, and instead Manzana It offers something almost similar for figures that can be adjusted to certain pockets without so much budget. This shows that they have been able to match the market, since before having something from this company was a luxury, but apparently that is changing.

Via: cirapple

Editor’s note: In my case, I think that Android is much more confusing to use compared to iPhone, that’s why I prefer Apple, although I don’t rule out that it has its errors. In the end it is the client who decides.