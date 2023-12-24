In recent years, Microsoft has made it clear that they want all users of PC moving to your current operating system, Windows 11, something that has not convinced anyone because they have not demonstrated that it is optimal to have the best possible job. For that same reason, they have been forced to mention that in 2025 They will not support version 10, and in the process it is confirmed that many computers will be unusable with this statement in mind.

According to recent research, just over 240 million computers will no longer be current due to the change, so some users who have purchased devices just over three years ago will be able to upgrade to version 11. And yes, although do the corresponding restoration, there will be no way to make them work even if they have the ability to connect to Internet networks.

Another detail that the study lets us know, the decision to Microsoft It affects one in five teams and that can also lead to environmental issues, since all that plastic and circuits will have to be discarded eventually. The comparison is even made with the weight of some 320,000 cars, a lot of junk that would not be known to comment that there may be some violation for those who will make them completely obsolete.

It is worth mentioning that the days are numbered for people to make the respective file backups to move to new computers, saving in the process to buy them, there are also lucky ones who only have to give in to the constant proposals that are made. Microsoft moving to the current operating system. They often do this with menus that practically want to force the user to take a step forward.

He October 14, 2025 It is the right year to say goodbye to Windows 10. However, it is possible that it will serve a few more months after this short period to give time for clients to make their changes and transfers.

Via: Canaly's Research

Editor's note: I have with a computer the alternative of moving to Windows 11, but the truth is I will not take the step until I have another alternative, if it already works well why will I do it at this moment. Hopefully within these months they will polish this eleventh version so that when the day comes people won't end up complaining.