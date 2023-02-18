The musician Giovanni Allevi said he was not well and that myeloma left him with inoperable fractures

Continue what for Giovanni Allevi, as he himself explains, is the most difficult period of his life. In an audio note published on his Instagram profile, the composer explained that he is not well at all and that the myeloma, which he has been suffering from for months now, has left him with inoperable bone fractures.

Credit: giovanniallevi – Instagram

A dramatic ordeal what one of the most popular Italian musicians and composers is experiencing.

It was the beginning of June of 2022, when Giovanni Allevi, without going around it, announced his illness, myeloma, with a touching post on social media. At the same time, the pianist explained that to fight this war, he would have to step away from the stage.

That announcement was followed up months of fears, anguish, anxiety. Months in which Allevi underwent all the necessary treatments and in which he never distanced himself from his greatest love, the music.

John never stopped to thank the many fans who continue to show him closeness and affection and the doctors of the Institute where he is being treated.

The importance of science for him it is fundamental and, as he wrote in a post published at the end of January, he e doctors they are trying hard.

How is Giovanni Allevi today

Credit: giovanniallevi – Instagram

A few days ago Giovanni Allevi published a new update on his state of health. She recorded an audio note and posted it on her Instagram profile.

First of all, the composer thanks everyone once again for the demonstrations of affection and closeness he receives every day. Gestures that he appreciates very much and which, as he admits, he literally has need.

Then he explains what his situation is at the moment. The musician he confesses that he is not well. Although the treatments are running their course, the myeloma has left behind in his body fracturesespecially in the vertebrae, which cause him severe pain.

Credit: giovanniallevi – Instagram

Some of them, he said, are inoperable and the pain will most likely accompany him forever.

Finally, one dedication to his music.