It’s been six years now years since settlers of Tabasco They searched for the Association of Zoos, Breeders and Aquariums of Mexico (AZCARM) asking help before the Mass death of dozens of manatees in the Centla Wetlands Biosphere Reserveand although the environmental contingency has not ceased in that region of the country that is home to so much biodiversity, this weekend something undoubtedly hopeful will happen.

The manateesalso known as “sea ​​cows“They are an emblematic species of the region, crucial for the balance of this aquatic ecosystem that is the largest wetland in Mesoamerica.

During that year 2018, the death of at least 53 individuals, the first reports appeared in June. The autopsies and many studies indicated that the causes were multifactorial and could be related to chemical contaminants in it watercoming from agricultural, livestock and industrial activitiesas well as the toxic algae bloom derived from the agrochemicals and hydrocarbons in it protected natural area “Centla Wetlands Biosphere Reserve (PCBR)”.

In general terms, the situation of the manatees from the region, whose species (Trichechus manatus) was already catalogued in danger of extinction by the Mexican Standard NOM-059-SEMARNAT-2010, was aggravated due to the water contamination already the many alterations in their habitatproduct of the eExpansion of the agricultural and livestock frontierand of the oil exploitation.

The situation was very alarming because manatees play a fundamental role in maintaining the mangrove and river ecosystemshelping to keep the waters clean and promoting the conservation of various species of flora and fauna.

And unfortunately, according to the own Ministry of Environment and Natural ResourcesIn 2018, 53 specimens lost their lives, 19 in 2019, five in 2020, 19 in 2021 and 20 in 2022, 34 in 2023, and so far this year there have also been deaths, although precise data is not yet available, which gives a total of at least 150 manatees dead in the last six years.

And now, after several years, a worrying death of howler monkeys has been reported in practically the same region. This event shows that what happened to the manatees was not an isolated event but that, whether you like to accept it or not, there is an ecological crisis in Tabasco, which increases the vulnerability of local species.

An estimated 140 monkeys have died due to dehydration and extreme heat, exacerbated by excessive logging and lack of water sources, factors critical to their survival.

The loss of these two iconic species from the land of our President reminds us of the urgency of taking concrete measures to truly protect the natural reserves and Protected Natural Areas of our country, and the mass death of manatees and howler monkeys is an alarming indicator of the serious state of health of the ecosystems.

It is therefore imperative that the government, civil organizations, and local communities work together to develop effective conservation strategies. It is crucial to implement policies that regulate the use of chemicals in agriculture, control the pollution of water bodies, and preserve natural habitats.

Natural reserves, such as the Pantanos de Centla, must receive the necessary financial support to monitor and protect local flora and fauna. Community participation is vital, not only in monitoring these protected areas, but also in promoting sustainable practices that benefit both the environment and local economies.

That is why this weekend AZCARM member institutions: Aluxes Ecopark, Ostok Sanctuary, Zoológico Guadalajara together with the communities of the municipality of Catazajá will carry out a titanic task to return to their natural habitat some of the manatee calves that were orphaned six years ago during the mortality crisis of this species. This is, without a doubt, a very hopeful action resulting from intense work in very diverse areas in which many institutions and people participated with the best will and disposition.

I would like to thank Dr. Roberto Sánchez Okrucky, a specialist in the management of marine mammals, for his invaluable collaboration in this important release of aquatic wildlife; the support of the young biologist Edmundo Parada; and of course the great enthusiasm and knowledge in the management of wildlife of @Damianimals. Things always work out better when you work together as a team, and the support of the private sector is, in truth, more than welcome and necessary most of the time, so I would also like to thank Holcim and FYMSA for their in-kind support.

We all need to be aware that the loss of manatees could trigger a domino effect that would affect numerous other forms of life and the quality of the environment in general. It is our responsibility as a society to ensure that these majestic and gentle animals continue to exist in our country, not only for their ecological value, but as a legacy for future generations.

Let’s stop this, let’s put aside the attacks and hate campaigns, and instead let’s unite more and more people and institutions from different sectors to act with determination and commitment to reverse some of the damage we have done to our wildlife.

More from the same author: