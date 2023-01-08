Gianluca Vialli he made his mark on every club he moved to as a player, coach or manager. He also did it at Juventus, having been the last captain to lift the Champions League into the sky. Yesterday the Juventus team took to the field for the first time after the news of his death and wanted to greet him with a very special tribute.

In the early morning hours of last January 6, the world of Italian football received a news that he never wanted to have, that of disappearance by Luca Vialli.

After 5 years of hard struggle, the former blue striker lost his battle against pancreatic cancer.

Unforgettable her deeds in the fieldespecially for those who supported him while wearing the shirts of their favorite teams.

Like Juventus, for example, for which Vialli played from 1992 to 1996, wearing the number 9 shirt and the armband captain. With that band on his arm, Gianluca also raised the much coveted to the heavens of Rome Champions League.

Yesterday the bianconeri took to the field, in their own stadium, for the first time after the news of his death. He was wanted, felt and painful, by the Turin society, a special tribute for his own former captain.

Juventus tribute to Gianluca Vialli

In addition to the more classic minute of silencewhich during this day will be observed in all the Serie A fields, and on the black mourning band on the arm of each player, the club has dedicated another very special and touching moment.

Gianluca Pessottocurrent Juventus manager and teammate of Luca, went towards the center of the field and read a moving letter for him.

A deafening silence throughout the stadium. The lights off, except for those coming from the big screen, where obviously the ex-champion’s face was projected. Then, Pessotto’s words: