Although it has had its controversies, the platform of Twitch has managed to make its space among the public, whether for those who decide to do live broadcasts or for the audience that is looking for their favorite creators with whom they can interact in the chat. And to keep the consistency active, some highly requested news has been announced, which were named during the last celebration of Twitchcon.

Among the first news that the company’s CEO announced, Dan Clancyis that there will be achievements for streamers, something similar to what was previously had, such as small goals of reaching an average of a certain number of viewers per week and also how many subscribers came to the channel. This will have rewards that are yet to be confirmed, although it could surely be money for the biggest ones that exceed millions of views and thousands of memberships purchased by their viewers.

There is also talk of a so-called creators club, in which users will be able to search for stream categories, which will serve to get many communities to join their channel, whether they are playing a specific video game or if there are other activities in between such as live chat and podcasts. But that’s not all, since collaborations will now be more effective, since they will receive notification in case they receive a raid, all in order for them to accept or reject the invitation.

As for viewers, there is talk that the app will be redesigned to make it easier to navigate, which will make people find their creators faster and support them in different ways, monetary or simply by following them. Added to that, they may eventually add the option to subscribe via Twitch Prime on mobile phones, since until now the transaction can only be carried out on the PC.

Via: Twitchcon

Author’s note: Although it is still trending, the platform is no longer as relevant as it was 10 years ago. However, it is not as if we have many other platforms beyond YouTube and the forgotten Facebook.