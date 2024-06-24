Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Press Split

Last year, around 36,000 foreigners were naturalized in Bavaria. (Symbolic photo) © Fernando Gutierrez-Juarez/dpa

The new citizenship law could top the record number of naturalizations in Bavaria. The authorities are relying on digitalization to cope.

Munich/Berlin – In Bavaria, even before the new nationality law comes into force with shorter waiting times and dual citizenship for everyone, the number of naturalizations is still high – and a further increase is expected. In the first four months of this year, there were already around 14,500 naturalizations in the Free State, a spokeswoman for the Bavarian Ministry of the Interior reported.

Dual citizenship after five years: New regulation could break naturalization record

“The new citizenship law will lead to a further increase in the number of naturalization applications because people are now entitled to naturalization after just five years and they no longer have to give up their previous citizenship,” explained the spokeswoman. It cannot be ruled out that people are currently waiting until the new regulations come into force before submitting an application. However, it is assumed that the expected high number of cases can be handled within a reasonable time.

Last year, more than 36,000 people were naturalized, a record number. This number could now be topped again: Due to the new legal situation, a further increase is to be expected. The employees of the naturalization authorities are therefore encouraged to use all options to simplify the process, it was said.

New Citizenship Act of the Traffic Light Coalition: Naturalization now faster and more digital

The new nationality law comes into force this Thursday, but the naturalization authorities have been receiving a lot of inquiries about it for weeks. This is shown by a survey of state and city governments conducted by the German Press Agency. In order to cope with the expected increase in the number of naturalization applications, they are primarily relying on digitizing the processes.

The law formulated by the traffic light coalition stipulates that the applicant is entitled to naturalization after five years instead of the previous eight years if he or she meets all the requirements. If he or she has demonstrated special integration skills, foreigners should be able to become German after just three years. The prerequisites for faster naturalization include good performance at school or at work, good language skills or voluntary work. And, what is perhaps even more important for some potential applicants, multiple nationalities are generally permitted.

Union criticizes traffic light law: “Would reverse this failed reform”

The law is an important signal to people with a migration background “that we see them, recognize them and that we allow them to participate democratically,” says Bundestag member Filiz Polat of the Greens. But it is also a sign against the “shift to the right,” says Polat.

The Union considers the reform as a whole to be wrong and would change the law in the event of an election victory in the next legislative period. “The CDU and CSU will reverse this failed reform,” says the domestic policy spokesman for the Union faction, Alexander Throm (CDU). “Dual citizenship must remain the exception and limited to states that share our values,” he says, justifying his faction’s rejection. (dpa/nak)