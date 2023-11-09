Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

The SPD is calling for higher taxes for the rich and a reform of the debt brake. This is intended to relieve the burden on medium-sized businesses. The plans are met with criticism.

Berlin – The SPD has big plans for Germany. With a large-scale, climate-neutral restructuring of the economy and society, the party leadership wants to create a million new jobs by 2030. In a key proposal for the upcoming federal party conference passed on Monday (November 6th), various tax, economic and financial policy ideas are presented. Among other things, SPD leader Lars Klingbeil sees it Reforms in the rich and inheritance tax. He appears confident.

Specifically, in their lead proposal, the Social Democrats are calling for a “state Germany fund” that would activate private capital and create an annual investment volume of 100 billion euros. “We have presented a comprehensive plan for the modernization of Germany,” said the party leader on Monday. The The economy in Germany is in a phase of change“We have to set the course now.” The party therefore wants to reform income, inheritance and gift taxes as well as the debt brake, and the super-rich should also pay additional taxes.

SPD wants to put together a 100 billion package: “Many multimillionaires are willing to pay more”

The main aim of the reforms is to strengthen the industrial location, secure educational opportunities and regain trust in the state, as can be seen from the key proposal for the party conference in December. “I am sure that there are many multimillionaires who are willing to pay more if the money goes into education,” said Klingbeil, according to the party newspaper Forward to the plans. The draft is to be discussed in the SPD board next week. If the board approves the draft, it will then serve as a programmatic guideline for the 2025 election program.

The SPD around chairman Lars Klingbeil (left) and Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to put together a 100 billion package. © imago

With the help of the income tax reform, the SPD plans to relieve 95 percent of citizens so that, according to the party leader, the “working middle […] “has more money in his pocket”. In addition, rich tax-paying people should also “contribute” a “temporary crisis levy”. At the same time, we want to reform the inheritance and gift tax so that multimillionaires and billionaires contribute more to the common good,” as the paper shows. There should be more justice in the inheritances of the super-rich, and the tax money gained should flow exclusively into the education of the individual countries. To this end, the SPD is proposing a “German Education Pact”.

SPD wants comprehensive reforms in the economy and society – sharp criticism from the CDU and the Left

According to the SPD leadership, the debt brake in Germany also needs to be reformed. It has currently become a “location and prosperity risk for Germany,” says the paper. “It slows down the necessary change.” Klingbeil therefore described the debt brake as a “growth brake”. The rules should be changed so that more investments in infrastructure, climate protection, digitalization and education are possible. “Anyone who still believes that the market regulates everything is not looking closely or is ignoring the realities,” it says.

The SPD’s lead proposal is now met with sharp criticism. CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann called the plans on Monday “a frontal attack on medium-sized businesses in Germany.” The Left in turn criticized the proposal as an election campaign tactic. “The SPD is proving once again what it has mastered perfectly,” explained the financial policy spokesman for the Left parliamentary group, Christian Görke.

The Social Democrats are not interested in real redistribution because, for example, the required crisis levy for top incomes would not come at the expense of the super-rich with billions in assets. “Shortly before the elections in East Germany, for example, people are turning left again, but in reality they are not turning.” (nz/afp)