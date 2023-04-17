The Dutch drove under the influence more often in 2022 and unfortunately the consequences were not long in coming.

We just wrote about an Audi R8 driver who drove at 225 km/h on the A2 with a gulp. We can illustrate right now why this is a bad idea. There are new figures about the number of road deaths due to alcohol and drugs.

Unfortunately, we cannot report good news about this: the number of deaths has risen sharply. This is evidenced by figures from the NOS requested from the police. There were 61 fatalities due to drivers under the influence last year.

That is to say: in 61 victims it was determined that the driver was under the influence. Since this is only done if the driver is still alive, all accidents in which the driver was killed are not included. So there are still (many) more than 61 deaths.

We have no further figures for this, but it can be established that the number of registered victims has almost doubled. In 2021, there were only 32 deaths. Now that was a corona year, but there is also a significant increase compared to pre-corona. In 2018 and 2019, there were 36 and 42 deaths respectively.

Because there are sometimes several deaths, a distinction can still be made between fatalities and fatal accidents. Last year there were 51 fatal accidents, resulting in a total of 61 deaths.

In any case, it was already clear that people are driving with alcohol more often. Last month we wrote that in 2022 there will be 42,795 fines for driving under the influence have been distributed. While there is no longer a large-scale check by the police. Maybe it’s time to do that again.

