Due to staff shortages, an average of 363,000 employees changed jobs per quarter last year. Especially people with a short employment contract take the leap to a new boss.

The Central Bureau of Statistics says it cannot speak of a record. “But I dare to say that there are more and more job changes and that there are many more than in previous years,” says chief economist Peter Hein van Mulligen. “There were more last year than in 2021 and in 2021 there were more than the year before.”

Especially people with a shorter employment contract switched to another employer. Nearly six in ten job changers had worked for their former employer for less than two years. Only 17 percent (60,000 people) of the switchers worked for their boss for five years or more.

Education

The job switchers are relatively often schoolchildren and students with a paid job or part-time job. Of all job changers, 38 percent (137,000) attended education. Of the employees with few years of service, a relatively large number of employees changed jobs in logistics, such as drivers, loaders, unloaders and stock fillers. Employees who had only recently worked in a commercial or service sector, as a cashier or call center employee, or as a kitchen assistant, cook or waiter, also changed jobs relatively often.

The CBS study shows that of employees with longer employment, people with a commercial profession changed jobs the most. In addition to cashiers, these were relatively many retail sales employees. In contrast, employees with at least two years of service in a public administration, security or legal profession, such as government officials and military personnel, were relatively stable. Van Mulligen is not surprised: ,,We know that if people have been with an employer for longer, they are less likely to change jobs. “

According to the chief economist, the fact that considerably more people have changed employers has to do with the staff shortage. Never before has the demand for personnel been so great. Van Mulligen: ,,People see that there are many vacancies and are confident that things will work out."