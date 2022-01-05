The massively ignored fireworks ban has caused many more victims this year than last year when a ban was also in place. According to SafetyNL, this concerns 773 people. A doubling, although that is 40 percent less than in 2019: the year in which fireworks were last legally allowed to be lit.











The figures show that 256 people had injuries so serious that they had to be hospitalized, another 517 victims were able to return home after treatment at the GP post. Last year, 108 people ended up in hospital and 275 at the GP posts.

According to director Martijntje Bakker of SafetyNL, the accident figures show that the fireworks ban has been observed much less this year than last year. She suspects that this is partly because fireworks enthusiasts could not buy fireworks in the Netherlands, but were able to make their own move in Belgium. And that happened on a large scale, as it turned out before. “But we also suspect that declining support for the lockdown measures has played a role,” she says.

The injuries suffered by victims did not differ much from other years. More than a third of fireworks lighters (37 percent) had burns mainly on hands and fingers. About one in five victims (19 percent) were injured in the head and a similar number were hit in the eyes. This mainly concerns boys and men (80 percent).

amputations

SafetyNL also analyzed which fireworks were involved. Decorative fireworks (7 percent) caused the fewest injuries, followed by flares and bang fireworks (14 percent) that have no longer been allowed in the Netherlands since 2020. Nearly a quarter (24 percent) of the injuries involved heavy, illegal fireworks that are always banned. It was mainly these fireworks that caused amputations of one or more fingers. Plastic surgeons had to perform a total of 39 operations, twice as many as last year, the professional association announced. This involved 13 serious hand injuries, 5 of which were almost complete hand amputations, various bone fractures and burns. Most set off illegal fireworks, such as a Cobra 6 that has the power of a hand grenade.

Very nasty burns

It is striking that many children under the age of 12 were also injured. This year, nearly 190 children had to undergo treatment, mainly for burns (55 percent) or eye injuries (15 percent). Last year there were 120. Martijntje Bakker of SafetyNL calls this a worrying development, because children under the age of 12 are not allowed to light fireworks at all, not even the so-called mock or banter fireworks. “The term children’s fireworks is misleading because it implies that it is safe. But an asterisk is not safe for very young children who sometimes want to grab it, which can lead to very nasty burns. We also see that the banter fireworks are used in the wrong way.”

Bakker is referring to the internet hype in which children stamp on burning decorative fireworks, causing a small explosion. Videos of children doing this went viral on TikTok in recent weeks. SafetyNL estimates that a class full of children suffered burns during New Year’s Eve alone, but the actual number is much higher. The Dutch Burns Foundation sounded the alarm before Christmas when dozens of victims had already reported there. These cases are not included in the figures of SafetyNL.



