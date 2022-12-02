Many more alcoholics caught driving under the influence in the first ten months of 2022 than in all of 2021.

Everyone has had to hold back for a few years with parties and pub visits and has apparently forgotten how things should be done for the sake of convenience. The after-covid effect probably causes the increase in the number of total idiots who think with a piece in the collar that they can still drive just fine.

Drivers under the influence

In the first ten months of this year, up to and including October, the police issued a ticket to 36,000 alcoholics. That against 31,600 units throughout 2021. in 2019, before we were ravaged by corona, that was 32 thousand people. So either we’ve started drinking more, or we’ve lost our minds.

Incidentally, this does not only concern people who have had too much of a cup of coffee, but also people who have consumed too much of pills or other narcotics.

Burgundian Limburg

Nationally, the number of official reports for driving under the influence in the first ten months of 2022 is fourteen percent higher than in the same period last year. Limburg takes the cake with an increase of 36 percent. So on average they get behind the wheel much more often incompetently. Just like in Gelderland, which is also quite off the track with a 35 percent increase.

More controls

Yes, then the police will be checking much more, surely? That would be a logical explanation. Now that uncle agent is no longer so busy clubbing wappies on the Malieveld, you would expect them to finally invest more time to focus on really important matters.

On quality publication De Telegraaf however, a police spokesman said that there are no additional checks. There is just as much attention for driving under the influence as in previous years. Can you find out what happens if they do check extra. We see opportunities here for the treasury safety on the road.

Youth of today

Alcohol institute STAP responds in it Radio 1 program Speechmakers also on the numbers. It turns out that last year almost a third of people behind the wheel under the influence were under 25 years old. The youth of today.

Director of STAP Wim van Dalen says that people who don’t drink are still seen as a spoilsport, according to him. Apparently there is still a taboo to address people about their alcohol behavior.

It seems quite simple to us: if you have to drive, then you shouldn’t drink. At least no alcohol. So sensible and so safe. Sloppy up lets you drive.

