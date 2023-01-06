The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Friday (6.jan.2023) that some high-ranking appointments are the result of “political agreement”. The petista addressed the 37 ministers at the 1st ministerial meeting since he took over the Planalto Palace.
According to the Chief Executive, there is no point in appointing only technicians and not getting enough votes in Congress. “Many of you are the result of political deals. It is no use for us to have a government that is more technically trained at Harvard and not have votes in the Chamber of Deputies”said.
Read below the highlights of Lula’s speech at the beginning of the ministerial meeting:
- Differences in government — “We are not a government with a single thought, a single philosophy. We are a government of different people. People, thinking differently, have to make an effort so that in the process of rebuilding this country, people think alike”;
- Economic growth — “It is possible for Brazil to grow again with responsibility, distribution of income and wealth, it is possible for us to return the economy to growth and generate employment that guarantees the worker a bit of social responsibility”;
- Justice Investigations — “If the person has committed something serious, the government person will have to make himself available for investigations and justice”;
- Relationship with Congress — “We don’t rule Congress, we depend on Congress. Each minister has to have the patience to serve each deputy, senator, and senator well. Otherwise, when we go to ask for a vote, he says: no, I went to that ministry and they didn’t even receive me”;
- Education — “Next week, I want a meeting with the Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, to see which schools, universities, institutes we are going to visit, to understand the situation and to recover. We’re going to have to get our hands dirty to produce and rebuild, improving education”;
- Culture — “Get ready, Margareth, because we are going to make a cultural revolution in this country. Part of the violence exists due to the absence of a state”;
- Lira and Pacheco — “It is not Lira that needs me, it is the government that needs the goodwill of the mayor. It’s not Pacheco that needs me, it’s the government that needs a good relationship with the Senate”.
#ministers #result #political #agreements #Lula
Leave a Reply