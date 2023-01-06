The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Friday (6.jan.2023) that some high-ranking appointments are the result of “political agreement”. The petista addressed the 37 ministers at the 1st ministerial meeting since he took over the Planalto Palace.

According to the Chief Executive, there is no point in appointing only technicians and not getting enough votes in Congress. “Many of you are the result of political deals. It is no use for us to have a government that is more technically trained at Harvard and not have votes in the Chamber of Deputies”said.

Read below the highlights of Lula’s speech at the beginning of the ministerial meeting: