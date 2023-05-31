Home page World

China is faced with a new corona wave. There are several million new infections every day.

Frankfurt – China fights against a new corona wave. According to reports from the Chinese Health Commission, there are millions of new infections with the virus every day Coronavirus throughout the national territory.

Leading Chinese epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan expects loudly dpathat around 65 million new infections per week can be expected by the end of June. According to the expert, this could mark the peak of the wave. According to the state media, he is currently assuming around 40 million infections a week. The government is therefore taking action.

China is fighting a new wave of corona – and is warning risk groups

At the end of last year, experts warned of declining immunity. Back in December, China had already had an enormous corona wave in which around 80 to 90 percent of all citizens would have been infected. The government itself did not publish any official figures on deaths, but according to estimates by foreign experts, around one million people may have died from the corona virus in winter. Several reports show that the crematoria were sometimes severely overwhelmed.

had in early December China, which recently appointed a new prime minister, the strict corona measures suddenly ended without hospitals having been prepared. With the new corona wave, however, Nanshan does not expect the virus to spread as severely as in winter. Nevertheless, the health authorities have issued official warnings to risk groups. Schools have also been warned to be careful with the virus.

China approves two new vaccines against XXB omicron variant

After all, sufferers of the disease could hope to experience less severe symptoms if they were already infected in winter, state media experts said. The government also announced that two new vaccines against the prevailing XXB omicron variant had now been approved. There is no exact time when this will be vaccinated.

Which entry regulations currently apply to China?

China only relaxed the entry requirements for the corona virus at the end of April. According to the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Federal Republic of Germany, since April 29, travelers only need “a self-conducted rapid COVID-19 test for boarding, which was carried out within 48 hours before departure”. The obligation to provide proof of a negative PCR test has thus been eliminated.

So far, these rules are up to date, as China would continue to adhere to the current strategy. However, the National Health Commission says that travel, regardless of nationality and whether or not vaccinated or recovered, could be subject to routine infection control at the point of arrival. “Passengers whose health declaration and control results are normal may continue to their destination without restrictions.”