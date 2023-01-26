There is an old fable that haunts the Internet about flies that died from loving honey too much, honey so sweet that they couldn’t put it down, so their legs sank into the honey and they couldn’t fly again. Before drowning in their treasure, they exclaimed: “We’re dying to want to take it all in an instant of pleasure!” This moral tells us that excesses are bad, even when the fruits of our effort are so satisfying.

Today, many people maintain two jobs at the same timeeither because in addition to their 9 to 5 job they have a business, a personal project, or because, unfortunately, the remuneration of a single job is not enough to cover the expenses of the month.

The saturation of activities can lead to the famous “burnout”a condition that affects physical and mental health and can turn into depression if not treated on time.

Given this scenario of impending illness, why would anyone decide to have two jobs? An economic recession is looming, and some are taking action on it: according to a Zapier survey from early 2021, one in three people in the United States have a side job, 31% of whom started in 2020; while 24% of people surveyed planned to obtain a Second job.

The panorama in Mexico It is not very different, according to data from 2021, and due to the need to increase their income, 3.2 million people have a second joba figure that represents a mark never before reached in the country.

The economic factor is not the only reason, however. To many people it gives a feeling of security have more than one source of income.

Doing a double shift -or triple, if we consider unpaid housework- is a reality of the new generations, so I suggest being very alert to the signs of burnout or, better yet, prevent it, for which there are recommendations such as those of the Mayo Clinic:

1. Hierarchize the tasks. That is, give priority to those tasks whose “deadline” is closest. The second criterion to take into account is the degree of difficulty: do the most difficult tasks at the time of day when you have the most energy: if you work better in the afternoon, leave the morning for tasks that require the least amount of concentration.

2. Manage time. The key to having two jobs is to set hours for each. You can divide your workday in two, or dedicate Monday and Tuesday to one of the jobs, Thursday and Friday to the other, and have Wednesdays as a wild card to resolve pending issues with any of them.

3. Rest. This is essential to stay away from “burnout”. When planning the activities of the week, sleep time should be considered as if we were paid to sleep, because if there is no time to rest, there will be no energy to work.

4. Share. One of the causes of “burnout” is the feeling of loneliness, isolation and lack of support. This can be part of a vicious cycle in which the more loneliness one feels, the less willingness to socialize. To avoid falling into this it is necessary to live with friends, family and coworkers.

5. Think… with the body. Although there are professions that involve physical activity, most jobs require above all a mental effort. Therefore, we cannot treat mind and body as separate entities. Doing physical activity contributes to greater concentration because it favors oxygenation; In addition, it increases the production of endorphins. If it is very difficult to go to a gym, going for a walk is an ideal option, without cost or fixed schedule.

As the saying goes, you don’t have to live to work, but work to live. Even in the most difficult moments of our work or business lives, it is necessary to invest in our physical and mental health to achieve our ambitions without dying trying.

The author is an expert and writer of books on family businesses and corporate governance: @mariorizofiscal