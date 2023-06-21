The European Public Prosecutor’s Office calls it Operation Huracán, but it happens to be a Lamborghini Urus that they seized. Last week, 2,000 tax, customs and police investigators conducted 450 raids in seven countries. It was also a hit in the Netherlands: there the FIOD seized 34 cars in Amersfoort, The Hague, Eindhoven, Enschede and Nijkerk. They also took 900,000 euros in cash.

The photo shows a Lamborghini Urus and it is not clear which other vehicles were taken. A video from the European Public Prosecutor’s Office shows another Porsche 911 and three Mercedes SUVs. According to the FIOD, the car companies are suspected of committing fraud with (purchase) invoices. As a result, they would not have paid 6,000,000 euros in taxes. Because it is such a huge amount, the suspicion is officially also ‘crime in an organized context.’

The FIOD thinks that the tax fraud took place by transforming so-called VAT cars into margin cars. The difference is that less tax has to be paid on a margin car. Because the company has to pay less tax, they can sell the car for less, without giving up their own profit. This would be unfair competition. If the perpetrators are found guilty, the 34 cars will undoubtedly appear soon at Domeinen Roerende Zaken.

€225 million fraud in Europe

Operation Huracán was also carried out in Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Portugal and Spain. The total network is said to have committed fraud for 225 million euros, of which 38 million is VAT tax fraud. The organization was caught when the Italian authorities saw some irregularities on invoices and reported this to the German authorities.