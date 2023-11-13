The world of video games has found itself in a rather strange position, as reports have been made at almost every major company in the industry, including recently Naughty Dog, Ubisoft and even Bungie, where out of nowhere they fired dozens of users who are currently still looking for work. And now that things have apparently calmed down, it seems more companies are laying off their staff.

Through a recent email, Amazon Games has confirmed that 180 people will be leaving the company due to certain closures that have been prepared, this in order to recover certain expenses with Prime Gaming, which includes free games and other issues. For this reason, by eliminating sections, it is evident that people would be left without jobs, since they have not been transferred to other areas within the company.

Here is what was commented in the email:

We’ve listened to our customers and know that offering free games every month is what they want most, so we’re refining our Prime benefit to increase our focus there. With these changes to our business approach come changes to our resources, resulting in the elimination of just over 180 roles. I know this is difficult news and the impact will be widely felt. It never feels good to say goodbye to colleagues. This is not a decision that the leadership team made quickly; It was the result of extensive considerations and a roadmap for our future. We’re proud of the work the teams have been doing, moving into new areas with weekly content on Crown Channel and finding more ways to help publishers reach new audiences with Game Growth. But after a more thorough evaluation of our businesses, it became clear that we need to focus our resources and efforts on delivering great games to players now and in the future.

All this tells us that video game companies are looking for new ways to save as many resources as possible, and if that means leaving people unemployed, it is clear that they are not going to think about what the fate of these people will be. However, since it is Amazon, the fact is clear that they must pay a type of monetary compensation, and that is that in USA They have by law to provide three months of salaries if they have carried out the leave.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It’s a little sad that they do this, especially at a time when the December holidays and all those kinds of annual celebrations are coming. I hope they can find a job in time, but at least they will have the months of severance pay, so things won’t be so bad for them.