The new government plans to regulate rent are disastrous for the Netherlands, warns real estate agent and landlord Jochem Agterberg. And that is remarkable, because the new law should better protect tenants. Agterberg is now hanging protest signs to warn. “All investors are selling their homes. Our children will soon no longer be able to get a home.”
Ilah Rubio
Latest update:
19:41
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#investors #selling #homes #Affordable #Rent #Act #Scarcity #longer #predictable