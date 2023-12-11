Home page World

From: Vivian Werg

In Italy there was a collision between two trains traveling in the same direction. Rail traffic was temporarily suspended between Forli and Ravenna.

Faenza – On the high-speed route between the cities of Bologna and Rimini in the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna, a regional train and an Intercity collided on Sunday evening near the Italian city of Faenza.

At least 17 people were injured, most of them slightly, the news agency reported Ansa citing rescue workers on site.

Italy: The cause of the collision between two trains is still unclear

Fire brigade forces are on duty at the scene of the accident and are busy securing the route. According to the Italian news agency, the exact cause is still unclear. According to an initial reconstruction, both trains were traveling north when a rear-end collision occurred. The collision occurred at low speed.

It is assumed that something went wrong during communication, but this aspect still needs to be clarified as part of the investigation into the cause of the accident, it is said Ansa further.

Railway line temporarily closed after train accident in Italy

According to the Italian company Trenitalia, the route was temporarily closed and rail traffic stopped. “We work closely with the Emilia-Romagna region and the civil defense forces. We would like to thank the fire and rescue services who intervened immediately,” writes the mayor of Faenza, Massimo Isola, on his Facebook page.

Traffic on the entire high-speed network is now running smoothly again, the Italian newspaper reported on Monday morning La Republica. According to initial reconstructions, one of the trains was waiting at a stop signal while the other one drove up to it. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

There was a terrible train accident in northern Italy at the end of August in which five people died. At the end of September, a freight train carrying dangerous goods derailed in Bolzano. (Vivian Werg)