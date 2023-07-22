Although it is not formally forbidden to put your feet on the dashboard, the consequences can be dire. In one holiday country you can get a fine for it, but even worse: you can break your legs and hips.

Britain’s Grainne Kealy was horribly injured in 2006 when her knees hit her face at lightning speed after her boyfriend’s Jeep crashed into a wall. This activated the airbag under her feet, which were on the dashboard. She had to do without a forehead for two years after doctors were forced to remove it.

She also suffered multiple facial fractures and suffered from leaking cerebrospinal fluid. After the crash she said: ,,I thought it would be nice to put my feet on the dashboard at the time. But when the car crashed my knees were smashed against my forehead.” Kealy now has a prosthesis in the place of her forehead.

Bones all broken

Another British woman also suffered horrific injuries in a car crash because she rested her feet on the dashboard. One of her hips was shattered, the other was dislocated. An X-ray of her hips was shared by Sergeant Ian Price of Dyfed-Powys Police in Wales. According to the officer, the victim will never be able to walk normally again.

The American Audra Tatum also always put her feet on the dashboard when she sat next to her husband. “We were on our way to my parents’ house to pick up our two sons,” she told NewsChannel 9. “When we hit a car in front of us that suddenly stopped, the airbags deployed and I suddenly found myself looking at the bottom of my foot. My nose, ankle, thigh and shoulder were all broken from the force of the blast.”

Regret every day

According to Tatum, her husband had already warned her about the danger of her habit several times, but she didn't listen. "I regret it every day. It cost me my career. Every time I put pressure on my leg, I feel it. So don't sit like that. If you do, you're asking for it," Tatum told NewsChannel 9.

And British woman can never walk normally again after the accident. © WALES NEWS SERVICE



An airbag is a fabric bag wrapped around an explosive device. If an airbag deploys and a leg rests on the dashboard, that leg could be thrown at speeds of up to 300 km/h towards the owner. The resulting injuries have been described as ‘traumatic’ and ‘life-changing’.

Fine in Spain

In addition to the damage to the leg and foot—dislocation, fracture, or amputation—everything else the leg is connected to—such as the pelvis and thus the spine—and comes in contact with—the face, jaw, forehead, and so on—can also be shattered. Placing your feet on the dashboard is not only potentially life-threatening: it is also a criminal offense in Spain. There – in addition to wearing flip flops and driving with a bare torso – it can lead to a fine of between 80 and 200 euros.