Migrant workers often suffer from health problems due to poor working and living conditions, but they do not call in sick easily, partly for fear of losing their job. They continue to walk around with physical and mental complaints for a long time, research agency Pharos outlines in a report.

The language barrier and a lack of information about Dutch care also raise the threshold for this group to seek help. “Many people do not know what their rights are and where they can get support,” the researchers said. They spoke with migrant workers themselves and with health professionals, among others. The latter see a lot of stress, depression and people who are stressed out among the migrants.

“Due to the long working days, there is little room for social contact and relaxation,” the researchers explain. They state that the Central and Eastern European labor migrants relatively often turn to alcohol, drugs or tobacco. However, there are no hard figures on this. See also Murderers of African-American Ahmaud Arbery withdraw their guilty plea

Risky, dirty, high work pressure

Migrants who work in agriculture, production or the food industry, for example, often have to deal with poor conditions. The work they do is relatively risky or dirty, the workload is high and housing often leaves a lot to be desired. Due to their long working days and a lack of relaxation, people become exhausted, the researchers outline.

According to the researchers, the fact that people do not go to the doctor quickly is also due to the fact that they have little confidence in Dutch healthcare. “They also think: in a few months I will go to Poland, then I will go there.”

According to the researchers, health and well-being should receive more attention in the policy for migrant workers. More prevention and language education can also ultimately yield health benefits.

