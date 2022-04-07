The bianconeri have won 10 of the last 11 matches against the rossoblù, keeping clean sheets eight times. The Serbian has scored four goals in his last five games against the Sardinians

Many goals scored and very few conceded. In recent years, Juventus’ performance against Cagliari has been this: the three points have almost always arrived (10 times in the last 11 matches) and often with a large advantage, without suffering. Consider that in eight of these matches the bianconeri have not conceded a goal and have scored at least three goals five times. Important numbers, but topicality counts. And even considering the latest results, it is tough for Cagliari on paper: if it is true that Max Allegri’s team lost against Inter on the last day, it is also true that the moment for the rossoblùs is bad. Mazzarri’s men come from four consecutive defeats and are still +3 from the third last place of Venezia, which however has a game to recover. See also African qualifiers, Cameroon favorite. Algeria is looking for a company

THE NUMBERS – Cagliari stopped after the victory on the Turin field last February 27th. 11 goals conceded and only one scored against Lazio, Spezia, Milan and Udinese: the Sardinians have not reached at least five consecutive knockouts in Serie A since January 2021, when Eusebio Di Francesco was on the bench (six in that case) . On the other hand there is an unbeaten Juventus away from the beginning of November to today (the only one in Serie A like Inter Milan): in nine games away from the Stadium, the bianconeri have won six and three draws, with 18 goals. scored (exactly two on average per match).

PREVIOUS – Juve won the first leg match on 21 December 2-0 thanks to goals from Moise Kean and Federico Bernardeschi. The only non-victory against Cagliari in the last 11 matches was a defeat for the bianconeri, but irrelevant: 2-0 for the team then coached by Walter Zenga (goal by Luca Gagliano and Giovanni Simeone) on the penultimate day of the 2019 championship / 20, with Juventus already arithmetically champion of Italy. Watch out for Dusan Vlahovic: the Serbian has scored four goals in his last five games played against Cagliari in Serie A, including both a goal in the first round with the Fiorentina shirt (his first on a direct free kick in the competition) and his first goals in the top flight (double in Sardinia on 10 November 2019). See also Bayern-'Gladbach, unequal challenge? Uncertainty dominates between Covid and precedents

April 7

