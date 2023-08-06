Al Benito Stirpe excellent indications to draw for Di Francesco and Caserta. Ciociari beautiful to see from the waist up, something to review in defence. Harroui, Borrelli and Baez scored for the Gialloblù; Tutino, Zilli and Voca for the Calabrians.

Pyrotechnic draw for Di Francesco’s Frosinone against Fabio Caserta’s Cosenza. Benito Stirpe finished 3-3 in the ciociari’s last pre-season match before the official debut in the Italian Cup scheduled against Pisa on Friday 11 August. There are 1115 total spectators, of which 66 are visiting fans, for a total of 7,813 thousand euros.

Immediately a change in the starting eleven for Di Francesco’s Frosinone: Case out due to a physical problem, in his place the Georgian Kvernadze. The Ciociari immediately start strong in the first minutes of the meeting. In the 2nd minute, the newly promoted team in Serie A is already ahead thanks to the goal signed by former Sassuolo Harroui. Nice recovery of the ball in the frontcourt of the Moroccan midfielder who, in front of Micai, manages to overcome him with a perfect low shot to the edge of the post. Shortly after, a wonderful opportunity wasted by Cosenza, with an attempt by Tutino from a few steps that incredibly ends up in a lateral foul. The Gialloblù press their foot on the accelerator and in the 19th minute they double thanks to Borrelli’s header from Oyono’s pinpoint cross from the right. Cosenza tries to react and raise its head in the following minutes. In the 24th minute Tutino’s winning tap came in, after two excellent replies from Turati, who shortened the distance. Before the break Harroui sends the ball to hit the crossbar with a terrible stone from the edge of the area. During the first 45 minutes Di Francesco was forced to make a forced substitution due to injury: the author of the first goal Harroui out for a nasty stomp, Brescianini in.