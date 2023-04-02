This is the web version of Americanas, the EL PAÍS America newsletter that addresses news and ideas with a gender perspective. To receive it every Sunday you can subscribe in this link.

From time to time, evidence that few women are invited to official events and conferences comes to light in photos. The last one in Latin America was at the Ibero-American Summit that was held last week in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The family photo of the meeting of 22 Latin American countries leaves the eye wondering again, where are the women? Pausing to look at the image, he can see the president of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, and, straining his eyes a little, in the background, the chancellor of Peru, Ana Cecilia Gervasi. It was the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who spoke of what was evident in his intervention at the summit: “Many gentlemen, few ladies,” he greeted at the beginning of his speech.

When it seems that we have taken a step forward with women leaders representing us, they take two steps back when they notice that this presence is not consolidated on the agenda. In many corners of the world the election of female presidents is celebrated, but many of them become shooting stars of international politics. Great leaders, with inclusive public policies and brilliant negotiation strategies. But it does not happen from a very specific moment in time. Although women have intervened significantly in the politics of our countries for several decades, places like the Ibero-American Summit remind us that our place in the conversation is not guaranteed.

Representation matters and in recent decades we have seen more women on the political catwalk than ever before. However, the consolidation of that representation goes through the permanence on the table of the issues that matter to us and affect us. Debates on gender are not a fashion and public policies focused on the inclusion of the female population have to be permanently in these forums. Women’s agendas have to be represented with women attending and intervening in international mechanisms, but they must also be in the objectives of countries led by men.

President Petro made evident in his speech the absence of women at the summit, but he avoided reflecting his position regarding the issues that Colombian women debate daily in his country. Despite the fact that the Ibero-American Summit has focused on issues of great importance such as climate change and inequalities, little or almost nothing has been said about how these two issues affect women. The gender perspective and the ideas that can help alleviate the region’s problems must also come from those who have always suffered from it.

One of the few interventions that put the inclusion of women on the table was that of the Chilean president, Gabriel Boric, who introduced in his speech the importance of unpaid care work and its value in Latin American economies. “We must take gender equality seriously and not just in speeches. For example, recognizing that care work carried out in Latin America, mainly by women, a product of machismo and patriarchy that has historically been imposed in our territory, is work. Care work is work and must be recognized and valued as such, ”he said before his counterparts. International forums have to be used to talk about the obvious.

📚 A book: the war made me a whoreby Mary Luz López Henao

By Noor Mahtani

“Have you been used as a latrine by more than twenty men in one night? Have you cried having a disgusting man on top of you who licks your ears and tears? Have they gone with you to clean up their bad energy after murdering someone?” asks Mary Luz López Henao (Antioquía, 1977) in her fourth work, the war made me a whore. “Most women are called ‘whores’ for free, but they have not been […] Now you know what those four letters hurt.”

This biography, which he will present at the Bogota Book Fair, which starts on April 18, is a heartbreaking story because of all the support networks that are broken and force a girl to end up prostituting herself in the framework of the Colombian armed conflict. López Henao narrates domestic violence, the recruitment of a guerrilla and the decade in which “getting on high heels” was the only thing she could do to earn a living. “I was never a sex worker. I was a survivor,” she said. Catharsis, she explains, comes from naming. “That’s why I write, to remember and dignify women in a situation of prostitution.”