In recent months, some applications known as “montadeudas” have been identified by the government, since they carry out bad practices in terms of loans, data theft and somewhat out of place collections. Under Secretary for Security, Ricardo Mejiawas the one who announced that 300 research folders with more than 660 applications identified had already been opened.

With the threat of releasing images, including the exhibition of sexual abusers, pedophiles, or going against their families. There are 350 investigation folders in the different public prosecutor’s offices, more in the City of Mexico, there are 660 applications detected. The behavior of the platforms was suspicious, with loans without many requirements.

According to the CCitizen Council for Safety and Justice of the Mexico City, between January and June 2022, 5,452 events were reported. This section of the country collects 55% of the complaints; Veracruz, Mexico, Coahuila, Jalisco and Puebla follow. Since lenders charge excessive interest to people they contact.

Are you thinking of requesting a loan? Avoid the apps #MontaDeudas. And if you already asked for it and now he wants to charge you excessive interest, call us! #SafetyLine Y #TrustedChat 55 5533-5533 @elconsejomx. We give you FREE legal advice, confidential and 24/7 pic.twitter.com/n9hXPCNPIe – Salvador Guerrero Cyprus (@guerrerochipres) July 5, 2022

Given this, a security number was released, which is for complaints of excessive charges, in addition to being a report to bring the developers and those responsible behind the applications to the authorities. Well, in many cases they threaten to collect the debt from relatives, defame them or even warnings that could reach the physical.

Here are some of the applications with the most debt-heavy reports:

Investigations related to extortion apps continue.

Via: Twitter