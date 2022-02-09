Home page world

divide

Chancellor Olaf Scholz relaxed in a sweater on the plane to Washington. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Jeans, black T-shirt, gray jumper: This is how Chancellor Scholz presented himself on the government plane at a press conference. According to a survey, a majority thinks this is okay.

According to a survey, Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s casual outfit on the flight to his inaugural visit to the United States was suitable for most Germans.

The outfit with a sweater instead of a suit and tie was appropriate for the trip, according to 60 percent of those questioned in a survey by the opinion research institute Yougov. 18 percent found the choice of clothes inappropriate.

During the almost ten-hour flight from Berlin to Washington, the chancellor came for a background discussion with accompanying journalists in jeans, a black T-shirt and a gray jumper. Photos of it made the rounds on the Internet on Monday. On Twitter, for example, there was talk of a “hardware store look”, other commentators recalled that US Vice President Kamala Harris was seen in jeans and sneakers on the cover of the fashion magazine “Vogue” – this too was unusually casual for a top politician.

more on the subject Canada extends training mission to Ukraine Survey: High level of satisfaction with Olaf Scholz’s work “Honecker and the Pastor”: Film about ex-GDR head of state asylum

On Tuesday, Scholz could be seen in a shirt on photos from the return flight from Washington; the 63-year-old was not wearing a tie. The former chancellors Helmut Kohl (CDU) and Helmut Schmidt (SPD) liked to come to the press on such occasions in casual clothes – even if they often still wore a tie. dpa