Go loaded that bring the local deputies. Around nine legislators traveled to Mazatlán to socialize the reform to the Organic Law of the uas, which has university students in fear of seeing their autonomy intervened and that congressmen assure that nothing will be against the highest house of studies. Led by the president of the Political Coordination Board, Feliciano Castro Meléndrez, he was followed by Celia Jáuregui, Pedro Lobo, Alma Rosa Garzón, Juan Carlos Patrón, Pedro Lobo, Verónica Bátiz, Rita Fierro and Serapio Vargas.

With the exception of Patrón, all the legislators spoke before the media and all assured that they respect the law, and that all they are going to do is consult to assess whether university autonomy is violated. Meanwhile, the reporters wanted to know why the deputies did not act so that the impeachment trial against the Secretary of State Tourism and former mayor could proceed legally. Luis Guillermo Benitezbut the only thing they got from Castro Melendrez is that Congress does not protect anyone and will be respectful of what the law dictates.

It is unfortunate, but not hard to believe, that the same police officers or Municipal Public Security employees illegally “milked” the patrols or vehicles that they were assigned to do their jobs, and smuggle stolen gasoline. It is ‘vox populi’ that the corporation is a gold mine for the commanders, since they obtained juicy profits from the theft of gasoline.

The mayor of MazatlanÉdgar González, reported yesterday that from November to January they registered savings of 3 million pesos in gasoline (one million per month) only in the police corporation, keeping strict control over the supply of the 50 units and monitoring their effectiveness, since patrols had been detected that took them to supply them and then stopped them outside the headquarters and extracted the fuel. Good progress from the municipal president, now all that remains is for him to denounce those who allegedly committed the crime so that they pay for it, and not just leave it in a public statement.

An ultimatum was given by Mayor Édgar González to the municipal workers who use City Hall vehicles to remove the lateral tinting that they still have.

The warning was that they had until tomorrow to clear the window panes, otherwise, the vehicle would be requisitioned and they would have to move in their own cars. González said that they were given until the last day of January, but there are still several trucks or cars that remain the same. They are supposed to municipal officials They should set an example before the state government’s willingness to withdraw high-grade tinting, but apparently that is what public servants are least interested in.

New characters added to the Municipal Council for the Search for Missing Persons. Let us hope that together we will not only contribute to facilitating the measures to find the disappeared, but also to stop this crime that has thousands of families in anguish and despair.

