All things considered, you couldn’t wait any longer. Madrid has faced the course with a squad cheaper (Bale and James left in the summer, and Borja Mayoral, Jovic and Odegaard with the course underway) and short, above all, ahead. A single scorer, Benzema, the only real threat. Last night he took advantage of the very little that came to him, with two auctions that put Mendy in trouble, especially the first. But it is that in addition that already diminished group has suffered a plague of injuries that on this decisive day has caused three convalescents to play, Sergio Ramos, Mendy and Hazard. That within a very exhausted group.

To protect Sergio Ramos, who was clearly not there, Zidane accompanied him from the other two available centers and left the lanes to Vinicius and Mendy. The Vinicius thing sounded like a hunch of great risk and it went wrong. Confused, lost, he made many fouls back and did not contribute anything up on that side, which is his. Mendy was not Mendy, but a shadow. Then he changed them for Valverde and Asensio, but the game was already decanted. As for Hazard, the movie ended without the Seventh Cavalry showing up. It bulló, but it did not do anything of benefit than a shot without angle. In short, a weak team, badly placed. A lamb to the slaughterhouse.

In front, a good team that with 0-0 was classified. He dedicated himself to waiting and leaving quickly to show us that the defense of Madrid was a drain on the side of Vinicius and through the center. When Pulisic appeared in the second half, he also smashed on the right. Fortunately for Madrid, Chelsea, as happened at Di Stéfano, wasted many chances. A car, to put it bluntly. That kept us clinging to an absurd hope until the second goal, very late. Chelsea good team, but very given to puncture the bone when push comes to shove. But there were so many that by force two had to enter. Anyway…