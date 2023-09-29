The Dutch like to joke about how bad the roads are in their southern neighbors. But if there is an advantage to be had in Belgium, we suddenly take the bumpy road for granted. Just think of the period around New Year’s Eve. Cheeseheads also go to Belgium for petrol. Be careful when you go to get petrol across the border, because you risk a fine by refueling in Belgium.

Due to the large price difference, Flemish gas stations are working overtime. At peak times, the queue for the pump is so long that cars stop on the road or on cycle paths. And in Belgium that is not allowed. Anyone who blocks the road risks a fine of 116 euros. You have to fill up a lot of gas if you want to recoup that fine with the cheap car.

An even higher fine in the Netherlands

By the way, in the Netherlands you can also get a ticket if you are waiting in the wrong place. If you hinder traffic or cause a dangerous situation, you can receive a fine of 160 euros. Is the traffic jam so bad that you are blocking an intersection? Then you can receive a fine of 280 euros. If the need is not that great, it is better to come back to refuel at a later time.

A spokesperson for the police in Lommel, Belgium, talks about the crowds HLN: ‘It too often leads to dangerous situations. We also receive a lot of complaints about it.’ Gas station owners are also done with it. A trader placed signs informing motorists that they risk a fine. It doesn’t seem to help very much yet. Mainly Dutch cars remain on the road and cycle path.

The solution: make gasoline more expensive

Another station owner comes up with the solution and increases the liter price by 5 cents to attract fewer customers. The snack seller would no longer have problems with the flow. We are curious whether the extra margin compensates for fewer customers.