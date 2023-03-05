It is clear that it is not the best season for Real Madrid. Despite this, the club still has options to win all the titles at stake, valuing that at a local level Barcelona has them in check both in La Liga and in the Copa del Rey and at a continental level within the Champions League, the club has given a blow of authority after humiliating Klopp’s team, Liverpool and also in someone else’s yard.
Despite being in full competition and at crucial moments for the club, the sports area is already assessing the assembly of the squad for the following season and one of the priorities is to define the puzzle of the midfield. Kroos, Modric and Ceballos end their contract and at the moment nothing is clear with the possible renewals of the 3 players, however, it is the Spaniard who is worst placed to continue within the ranks of the Madrid box.
The Iberian press reports that the second wind that Modric and Kroos have taken in recent weeks works against Ceballos, who seemed to earn the trust of the coaching and management staff. Sources report that if the decision had to be made today, the Spaniard would be sacrificed over the German and the Croatian and if his role within the club does not change between now and the end of the season, it is a fact that the midfielder who will leave the team will be the former Betis.
