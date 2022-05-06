The possibility that the US Supreme Court will overturn the 1973 ruling that allowed abortion seems close, judging by the leaked draft that the American website Political published. This caused alarm and a strong reaction among abortionists, who would take the change in the law as a historic setback. More soberly, if their fears materialize, the regulation of abortion would be more or less what the majority of the people want and an anomaly in democracy would come to an end.

It was repeated that the Americans are against, with a majority of 70%, the repeal of the sentence Roe v. Wade from 1973. But they don’t say the same when asked in detail. For example: 69% want the sentence (CNN poll from last January), but a similar proportion, 65%, is in favor of making abortion illegal in the second trimester of pregnancy, which Roe does not allow (AP research June 2021). The same paradox occurred in the last Fox News poll: 63% against Roe’s repeal and 54% in favor of something incompatible with Roe: banning abortion from the 16th week.

an extremist sentence

It appears that many people do not know how extreme the Roe sentence is. In general, European abortion laws allow abortion, without any justification, within a period – around 12 weeks of pregnancy – and at any time if certain causes are given (danger to the mother’s health, malformations of the fetus…).

Roe, on the other hand, defined abortion as a right implicitly protected in the Constitution, and only admits that it is prohibited in the third trimester of pregnancy (after 24 weeks), because until then “there is no meaningful human life”. In the first trimester, it cannot be prohibited or limited in any way, and in the second trimester, the conditions for practicing it can only be regulated, in order to protect the mother’s health, since at this stage of pregnancy the risk is greater.

Roe was confirmed, but reformed, in the later Casey judgment (1992), which will also fall if the Supreme Court overturns the former. Casey made two major changes. First, he replaced the 24-week deadline with the beginning of the “viability” of the fetus outside the uterus, which can be a little earlier, at 22 weeks. Second, it relaxed the conditions for regulating abortion before the third trimester: it no longer requires the “strict necessity” that corresponds to a fundamental right; now it is required that any limitation does not place a “disproportionate burden” on the woman who wishes to have an abortion.

This is excessive for most Americans. Second the Gallup poll in 2018, only 13% are in favor of making abortion legal in the third trimester, and no more than 28% require it to be legal in the second; 60% only admit it in the first. That is, most are more restrictive than the Mississippi law that the Supreme Court is currently examining (Dobbs case), as it sets the limit at 15 weeks, within the second quarter. Mississippi is even more permissive than France, which has just extended the period for free abortions from 12 to 14 weeks.

back to normal

If Roe is annulled, the regulation of abortion will once again be in the hands of the states. With the current sharing of power between states, thirteen will ban it at any time during pregnancy, with exceptions for risk to the mother’s life or health, rape or incest. Another 15 would shorten the time to abort: usually between 15 and 20 weeks, and some at six. The remaining 22, which now allow abortion when the fetus is viable, would remain the same, except for a few that will expand legal abortion or include it in their constitutions. In short, most of the country will have abortion laws like most citizens prefer. Most importantly, all states will be able to have laws that the majority of their voters support.

Therefore, Roe’s revocation would not be such a drastic decision, nor because it does not respect legal precedent, as the US Supreme Court has totally or partially overturned more than three hundred of its own sentences. And from an international point of view, the US will simply return to normality: how many countries that allow abortion have it enshrined in the Constitution?

Drastic even was Roe v. Wade, who found a dubious constitutional right and considered a disputed issue resolved, preventing civil debate from being translated into laws through the bodies of political representation. Without Roe, disputes over abortion could be resolved democratically, in one direction or another. For nearly fifty years, abortion legislation in the US was virtually a static picture; if you cancel Roe, the movie can start to run.

The leaked text arguments

The Supreme Court confirmed that the text published by the magazine Political it’s authentic. It is the proposal for a sentence prepared last February by the magistrate Samuel Alito, which proposes to revoke the sentences Roe v. Wade (1973) and Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992).

At the same time, the Court warned that the leaked draft is not the final version and that it cannot be deduced from it what will dictate the sentence, scheduled for late June or early July of this year. Indeed, even though the majority of judges – six out of nine – are considered conservative, it is not possible to predict with certainty how they would vote in each case. It is assumed that Alito and Clarence Thomas will speak out in favor of revoking Roe, and they will most likely be joined by Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett; but the cases of President John Roberts and Neil Gorsuch are not so clear cut.

Roberts regretted the leak, which he called “grave disloyalty”, and ordered an internal investigation to find out who did it. Speculation abounds about the interest that moved him. According to the position of each commentator, it is attributed to someone conservative, who wants to prepare the ground for repeal, or to someone progressive, who wants to arouse contrary reactions to intimidate the members of the Court. In any case, this breach of secrecy is unprecedented in the Supreme Court.

an error of principle

In the leaked draft, Alito argues in favor of repealing Roe, starting by denying that there is a constitutional right to abortion, derived – according to that sentence – from the right to privacy, which does not appear in the Constitution, but would be implicit in the right to individual liberty recognized in the 14th Amendment (“No state may deprive a person of life, liberty or property without due process of law”). Alito points out: “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no constitutional precept implicitly protects that right”. Roe suffers from a serious error of principle, he adds, and “his reasoning was exceptionally weak.”

Before 1973, “about a third of states had liberalized their laws, but Roe abruptly cut short that process: he imposed the same highly restrictive regime on the entire nation, and in effect abolished all states’ abortion laws.” It was, according to Alito, an “exercise of brute judicial power” and gave rise to “a national controversy that has poisoned our political culture for half a century”.

By imposing a national solution, “the Court short-circuited the democratic process, closing it off to the large number of Americans who differed from Roe.” So in some states, Alito says, voters may want to expand abortion rights; in others, they may want to restrict it. “The idea of ​​ordained liberty, historically ingrained in our nation, does not prevent the people’s elected representatives from deciding how to regulate abortion.”

Therefore, “it is time to respect the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the representatives elected by the people”.

©2022 ACEPRENSA. Published with permission. original in Spanish.