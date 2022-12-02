By

Iberdrola has established a new category this year for its Iberdrola Supera Awards. Its about “Super Mental Health” that rewards mental health care within the sports field and that has fallen to the project “Train Your Wings”by Affit by Amparo Folch.

It will receive 50,000 euros from Iberdrola to improve the lives of adolescents thanks to the increase in hours of physical activity. Protectionwho in the project presentation video tells the story of a student of hers named Lucía, attends AS to detail what it consists of and what the prize money will be used for, among other topics.

How did the idea of ​​helping these boys and girls come about?

I have been a Physical Education teacher and physical trainer for a long time and I always work a lot with emotions, I do not understand sports or personal performance without emotion. Last year I ended up working at the Castellón Mental Health Therapeutic Educational Unit and we implemented four more days of physical activity with the boys. We see how the emotional leap is very big: they start playing soccer, basketball… many high school activities in a place where there is very little desire to smile. So we look for how to take that personal trainer to the outpatient clinic, the institute and the most private clinics.

How do you know Lucia?

It was in the institute of the Fountain of San Luis. I was lucky enough to teach there and she was there. It was a brutal apprenticeship because, in a class of 30 students, she is one more. She was pretty dependent and now getting her to do squats, workouts…it’s an amazing thing. And she was also introduced to collective games.

What does it mean to you to see girls like Lucía smile?

These girls are at home without wanting to go out and see them smile and wanting to go out is that there is life. We are talking about having the will to live again.

Why do you think it costs so much to invest in mental health?

We are afraid of emotions and they don’t teach us since we were little. It is better to pass mathematics than to know how to place emotion in your living space, nobody knows where to do it. Facing to put means and money, from up there, in something that they don’t know is scary. They don’t know that well-managed emotions are going to make us giants.

Was this award expected?

No, I already presented a project a few years ago, but you think it’s almost impossible. There are large projects throughout Spain.

Anything to say to Iberdrola?

Thank you for the opportunity to be able to move everything that is going to be able to move now.

What do you ask of 2023?

Give us everything we need to learn.