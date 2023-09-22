Minister declares that former Navy commander Almir Garnier was the only one who did not receive him during the government transition

The Minister of Defense, José Múcio, stated this Friday (September 22, 2023) that many government military personnel Jair Bolsonaro (PL) “they didn’t want to give up power” during the transition to the arrival of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“In reality, we realized that many people did not want to leave power. Let go of power. On January 1st, the Armed Forces guaranteed the inauguration of the president and we are experiencing our democratic fullness”declared Múcio upon leaving the Ministry of Defense.

Admiral Almir Garnier, former Navy commander in the Bolsonaro government, was mentioned in the statement made by Mauro Cid, former aide-de-camp to the former head of the Executive, to the Federal Police as a supporter of the coup d’état plan.

On the 5th (September 21), Múcio stated that he knew about the “coup intention” of the admiral, but which he classified as a “personal thing”. This Friday (September 22), the minister said that the former Navy commander was the only one who did not receive him during the government transition.

Regarding a possible summons by Garnier to the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on the 8th of January, Múcio stated that the president of the commission, deputy Arthur Maia (União-BA), and the rapporteur Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA) are sovereign to choose from.

“They are sovereign, the president and the rapporteur, the CPI and Congress. You can summon whoever you want. I think, if I have to clarify, they have all the authority and the power to do this”, declared the minister.