Train passengers who want to travel on routes around Schiphol on Friday will experience inconvenience due to unexpected extra work on the track. The NS and ProRail announced on Friday that it is necessary to remove rust on tracks around the airport that have already received other maintenance in the past two weeks. The work should ensure that timetables return to normal on Saturday. Travelers around Schiphol will be affected by construction work until at least 3 p.m.

ProRail had not included the removal of the rust in the planning two weeks ago, a spokesperson for the organization told the ANP news agency. An NS spokesperson calls the situation “annoying, especially because the work is quite unexpected.”

The work will take place in phases on Friday, on various routes around the airport. As a result, the situation for travelers can vary hourly. “There is a minimum number of tracks available and there were already fewer tracks due to planned work,” ProRail said. “So there are dozens of trains not running.”

The work started early on the Hoofddorp-Schiphol route. Later in the morning, ProRail started working on the tracks to Leiden, Amsterdam and Rotterdam. Work will follow in the direction of Duivendrecht later on Friday, which will also affect transport to Utrecht and Leiden again. The NS does not use buses on all routes, because in several cases there are sufficient detour options.