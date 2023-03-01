Home page World

A terrible accident occurs in Greece. Two trains collide with each other. There are many dead and injured. The news ticker.

bad luck: A passenger train collides with a freight train in Greece.

The number of fatalities is increasing: According to the fire department, at least 36 people died.

Train accident between Athens and Thessaloniki: Search and rescue operations are in full swing in the early morning hours of Wednesday (March 1).

+++ 10.45 a.m.: The Greek government has ordered a three-day national mourning in view of the serious train accident that has so far killed 36 people and injured dozens. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was expected at the scene of the accident north of the city of Larisa on Wednesday morning.

The railway workers’ union said it was the worst train accident in the country’s history. According to state broadcaster ERT, many more deaths are feared. The first two carriages of the passenger train had been shattered by the impact and then caught fire.

Initial assumptions about the cause of the accident point to human error. According to media reports, the electronic control system did not work on the route – there are said to have been problems with it for a long time. Therefore, the respective station masters were responsible for the correct forwarding of the trains. The passenger train could have been sent from the Larisa train station onto the wrong track – on which the freight train later met it.

Train accident in Greece: The EU Parliament expresses its condolences

+++ 9.50 a.m.: EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was shocked by the serious train accident that killed dozens in central Greece. “All of Europe mourns with you,” von der Leyen wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. Her thoughts are with the people of Greece. The German politician wished the injured a speedy recovery. In Greek, von der Leyen added that the EU was on Greece’s side.

The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, was also deeply saddened. She sent her condolences to the victims, their families and friends on Twitter and thanked the emergency services and medical staff. EU Council President Charles Michel made a similar statement. He was shocked by the news from Greece.

Trains collide in Greece: cause still unclear

+++ 8.35 a.m.: On site, in addition to rescue and salvage, the cause of the serious head-on collision between the two trains is also increasingly being dealt with. Among other things, it must be clarified how it was possible that the Intercity from Athens to Thessaloniki was traveling on the same tracks as the oncoming freight train. The route was expanded to two lanes.

The railway boss responsible for the section had already been arrested, it said on state television. Other railroad workers and technicians would be questioned. The traffic authority of the nearby city of Larisa has started investigations into the cause of the accident. Many connecting railway lines were closed to train traffic for the time being.

Around 200 passengers, who were not injured or only slightly injured, were taken by bus from the scene of the accident to Thessaloniki, 150 kilometers away. Many of the passengers are said to have been young people, students who were on their way to the University of Thessaloniki after a long weekend due to a public holiday.

After the serious train accident in Greece with fatalities and injuries, the rescue and recovery work is in full swing. © George Kidonas/dpa

Train crash in Greece: death toll increases

Update from Wednesday (March 1st), 6.30 a.m.: In the serious train accident in Greece on Wednesday night, the number of fatalities was corrected upwards: According to the fire department, at least 32 people died. Another 53 people were seriously injured and treated in hospitals.

“The search and rescue operation is ongoing,” said a spokesman for the fire department on state television. “It’s a tragedy,” said a firefighter on state television from the scene of the accident near the city of Larissa. Rescuers used cranes and other heavy equipment to try to lift the derailed wagons to look for survivors and victims, reporters at the scene said.

Disaster in Greece: passenger train collides with freight train

First report from Wednesday (March 1), 5:19 a.m.: Athens – At least 26 people died in a serious train accident in Greece on Wednesday night (March 1). A spokesman for the fire brigade also said on state television that 85 people were injured when a freight train collided with a passenger train, some of them seriously. “The search and rescue operation is ongoing. Even with heavy equipment, ”said the spokesman. According to state television, there were 350 travelers and 20 railway workers on board the trains.

No details were available from official sources about the circumstances of the accident. According to the first information from railway workers, a passenger train collided head-on with a freight train coming from the opposite direction. The first three carriages of the passenger train were smashed, eyewitnesses said. Greek television showed videos from the scene of the accident near Tempi in central Greece. Firefighters and rescue workers tried to find survivors in the rubble. “Most of the injured have head injuries, broken pelvises, arms and legs. Unfortunately, there are numerous people who are still in the rubble,” a member of a rescue team told reporters at the scene.

Greece: Smoke billows as firefighters and rescue workers work after two trains collided near Larissa. © Vaggelis Kousioras/AP +++ dpa picture radio +++

Serious train accident in Greece: at least 26 dead

A survivor said fire broke out on the passenger train after the collision. “There was chaos and a roar from hell,” he added on state television. “We smashed the window panes with our suitcases and groped our way out of our wagon in the dark,” said a young man. The train had started in Athens and headed to the Greek port city of Thessaloniki, other survivors said on TV.

The route, which connects Athens with the northern Greek port of Thessaloniki, has been modernized in recent years. The Greek railways (Hellenic Train) are operated by the Italian state railway Ferroviaria dello Stato Italiano (FS). Railway workers said on the Greek broadcaster Real FM that, despite the modernization, there were significant problems with the electrical coordination of traffic control.