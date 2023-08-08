Home page World

From: Mark Stoffers

Summer, sun and jellyfish on Mallorca? On a popular beach on the holiday island, the bathing fun came to an abrupt end due to jellyfish stings.

Cala Millor – Jellyfish alarm on Mallorca: On the popular beach of Cala Millor there is concern that a jellyfish plague is heading for the Balearic island. Already last Friday (August 5th) vacationers saw big swarms. An unusual development indeed, since the slippery animals, according to the Majorca newspaper tend to frolic on the coast in spring and autumn.

Jellyfish alarm in Mallorca: “Unpleasant encounter” on a popular bathing beach – “many crying children”

while on There is a strict bathing ban on certain Mallorca beachesnumerous guests reported about the undesirable experiences with the animals in the local Facebook group “Calla Millor 2.0” – including Kai B., who writes about the involuntary encounter with a jellyfish: “This afternoon we unfortunately had an unpleasant encounter with a jellyfish.”

Is there a jellyfish plague on the beaches of Mallorca? Numerous holidaymakers are currently reporting painful incidents with fire jellyfish. (Photo Montage) © Imago/Photo Montage

While vacationers are struggling with expensive Italy and tourists in Greece with the “umbrella mafia’s” beach usury, Ela W. also shares her experience. In her family, the grandfather and the nephew were affected. “Don’t panic though please pay more attention to your small children. A mom didn’t even know what was going on when her little boy suddenly started crying.” And Thorsten B. notes in the same thread: “Many crying children on the beach today.”

Jellyfish alarm in Mallorca: Several bathers will probably encounter fire jellyfish

The sighted jellyfish off Cala Millor suggests that the unpleasant experiences on the popular beach of Mallorca are probably specimens of the light jellyfish or fire jellyfish (pelagia noctiluca). acted. These are not only to be found again and again off the Germans’ favorite island, but are the most widespread species in the Mediterranean. Contact with them can be very painful, and the sting can still be seen as an imprint on the skin months later.

According to his own statement in the Facebook group, Kai B. was directly in the pharmacy after his encounter with the jellyfish. Another customer before him had apparently had the same painful experience in the water in front of the popular beach on Mallorca. In any case, the man learned from the pharmacist that he was probably not the only one who had paid a visit because of a jellyfish sting.

Jellyfish stings in Mallorca: The reason for the increased occurrence of the animals was probably the rain

“At the pharmacy this afternoon we were told that 11 people had been prescribed medication related to this were “, it says in the post from Kai B., while according to another user, the jellyfish flag was probably hoisted on the popular holiday beach in Mallorca. However, she also noticed that many holidaymakers did not even know what the flag meant.

According to the pharmacist who treated Kai B. after the jellyfish bite, the reason for the increased occurrence of jellyfish is said to have been the rain that had fallen in Callor Millor during the day. According to the man’s information, this is not uncommon after precipitation.

However, the incidents are rather atypical in summer on Mallorca, since the jellyfish on the beaches of the Balearic island are more likely to appear in spring or autumn occur.