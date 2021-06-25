OfCindy Boden shut down

Another quarter of a year until the federal election. The “Politbarometer” currently looks good for CDU leader Laschet – but a majority still considers the outcome to be open.

Berlin – still three months until the federal election – and everything still open? Election day is September 26th, until then a lot can happen. Even if, for example, because of the corona pandemic, some may already be a little earlier by postal vote will vote.

Until then, the picture in surveys may change. But what do the Germans think about how open the race is? The ZDF “Politbarometer” (June 25) now provides figures: According to this, only 19 percent now say that it is already clear today who will win the general election. 80 percent say no. At the end of June 2017, things looked different: at that time, 39 percent said yes, 60 percent no (rest: “don’t know”).

Survey before the federal election: CDU / CSU increases in the “Politbarometer” in contrast to the Greens

Already in the last RTL / ntv “trend barometer” indicated that the Greens can stop the downward slide for the time being. That is what the “Politbarometer” underlines. The Greens around Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock keep their 22 percent in the projection, if the general election would be on Sunday. But that puts them seven percentage points behind the Union. The CDU and CSU can actually make up one point compared to two weeks ago and now come to 29 percent. As part of this regular survey by the Wahlen research group, the Union was still at 24 percent in mid-May.

Otherwise no party can gain this time. The SPD around Olaf Scholz, however, falls again to 14 percent (-1 percentage point). The AfD also goes down one meter to 10 percent. The FDP can also keep this share of the vote. The Left Party remains at the bottom with an unchanged 7 percent.

From this snapshot, the following coalition options with a majority in parliament arise: It would be enough for black-green. But also for a so-called Germany coalition made up of the Union, SPD and FDP. But a green light (Greens, SPD, FDP) would barely have a majority in this result.

Who will be Chancellor after Merkel? Baerbock in the back of the ZDF survey

When it comes to the question of who is suitable as a Chancellor, Scholz is still ahead. But Union candidate Armin Laschet catches up something. At 47 percent, he is only two points behind the SPD candidate. Baerbock can improve very slightly compared to the first June survey, but remains at the bottom with 29 percent.

It looks a little different when it comes to who the Germans would like best to be chancellor. Baerbock is also at the bottom with 24 percent. But Laschet achieved significantly better values ​​than Scholz – namely 34 percent to 26 percent. However, age is also decisive in this question, as it turns out. While most of the under 30-year-olds would like Baerbock to be Chancellor, Laschet is in the lead among those aged 60 and over.

In the “Germany trend”, Baerbock’s party can look forward to a small increase – Union stable

However, another survey by infratest dimap for the ARD “Deutschlandtrend” (June 25) shows that all the figures are not yet set in stone. With this Sunday question, the Union can also be happy about the victory with 28 percent – but remains at the level of two weeks ago. The Greens, on the other hand, gained one percentage point and reached 21 percent. The SPD receives one more counter and thus 15 percent. Behind is the AfD with an unchanged 12 percent. The FDP slipped one point to 11 percent. The left also, but at 6 percent.