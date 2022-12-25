The financial compensation for children of victims of the benefit scandal falls short. They receive a one-off amount, but their debts are not paid off or forgiven. There is a risk that creditors will seize the compensation. This is the conclusion of the children’s ombudsman of Rotterdam, Amsterdam and the youth ombudsman of The Hague in an opinion article for NRC.

The Tax and Customs Administration pays out a so-called child scheme: an allowance for children of victims, because “children and young people have also been duped”. Depending on their age, they receive an amount between 2,000 and 10,000 euros.

But just like their parents, the children’s ombudsmen write, some of these children have also incurred debts. For example, there are young people “who have borrowed the maximum amount from DUO to be able to do their shopping or to help pay off debts with the tax authorities”. There are parents who have put the energy supplier’s contract in the name of their adult child, “because they themselves were in danger of being cut off”.

Unlike their parents, those debts are not yet being paid off or forgiven. “Those young people have been in a pinch for years,” says Stans Goudsmit, the children’s ombudsman of Rotterdam. “We have to help them with those debts.” She advocates “safe money”: a “pause button” to temporarily keep creditors at bay – so that they cannot seize the compensation. Regulations have been set up in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague, but according to the ombudsmen there should be such a pause button ‘at a national level’.

‘Parents feel guilty’

Goudsmit says that the lack of such a scheme is causing unrest among the victims. “Parents feel guilty towards their children. They say: as long as my child can’t go on, I can’t either.”

According to State Secretary Aukje de Vries (Allowances, VVD), “probably about 90,000 children” are eligible for the child scheme, according to her explanation on the site. It is not clear how many of them have debts. When asked whether the scheme has solved the financial problems of children, she replies: “I don’t believe that, I don’t think we can fix everything. It is really intended as a helping hand for children.”

On Thursday, the House of Representatives adopted a motion stipulating that the government will make arrangements with municipalities to help these young people pay off their debts.

